Seattle woman infected with coronavirus says “don’t panic” when she tells a battle against a deadly disease

A woman in Seattle, Washington, who was infected with the new coronavirus but has recovered, expresses himself, advising his American compatriots to avoid panicking about the disease which has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States alone.

Elizabeth Schneider, 37, told the world news agency France Media Agency that she had a mild case of COVID-19, adding that she hopes that sharing her story “will give people some hope” because fear is apparently spreading faster than the new virus itself even.

Schneider said she started experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus – commonly reported as fever, cough and shortness of breath – on February 25, about three days after attending a party where she later learned that she had probably contracted the disease. .

The woman, who has a doctorate. in bioengineering, noticed “flu-like symptoms” when she returned to work at a biotechnology company, saying she felt tired “but it was nothing more than what you normally feel when you have to get up and go to work. “

Later in the day, however, her symptoms intensified; Schneider said she had developed headaches, fever and body aches. She chose to go home, where she took a nap and then woke up with a fever that peaked at 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

She then began to “tremble uncontrollably”, adding that she had had chills and “tingling in [her] extremities “, which she called” somewhat disturbing “.

Schneider said she is treating her symptoms with over-the-counter cold and flu medication. Her fever subsided a few days later.

Initially, because she didn’t develop a cough or suffer from shortness of breath, Schneider was sure it wasn’t the new coronavirus that hit Seattle hard. Many cases in Washington State – which has experienced hundreds of cases and more than 20 deaths to date – involved patients residing in the Kirkland Life Care Center, which has experienced an epidemic.

Rather, she assumed it was flu – although she received the flu vaccine this year. But a few days later, she saw a Facebook post that said several people who attended the same party were also sick. Many people who had symptoms similar to Schneider’s would have consulted their respective doctors, who had not been tested for coronavirus at the time, because they did not have the symptoms required to do so, namely a shortness of breath and a cough. (Note that anyone with symptoms of the coronavirus can now be tested for the new virus. if a doctor accepts, federal health officials last week announced expanded guidelines for screening for coronaviruses.)

Schneider then decided to enroll in a research program called the Seattle Flu Study, where she could be tested for the new virus. The results of a nasal swab later confirmed his diagnosis.

“I finally received a phone call from one of the research coordinators on Saturday March 7, telling me that” you tested positive for COVID-19, “” she said, noting that her mother had cried by informing him.

“I was a little pleasantly surprised because I thought it was a little cool,” she said. “Certainly I probably wouldn’t have felt that if I had been seriously ill. But from the point of view of scientific curiosity, I thought it was very interesting. And also the fact that I finally got confirmation that this is what I had. “

By the time she was confirmed to have the virus, Schneider said she was feeling better – but local health officials asked her to stay home for at least 72 hours after her symptoms disappeared.

“The message is not to panic,” Schneider told AFP. “If you think you have it, you probably do; you should probably get tested.”

“If your symptoms are not life threatening, just stay at home, take over the counter medications, drink lots of water, get lots of rest and watch the shows you want to watch,” she said. declared. adding that it is important to stay at home if you are sick for the health of others.

“Obviously, this is not something completely nonchalant, because there are a lot of elderly people or people with underlying health problems,” she said. “It means that we have to be extremely vigilant to stay at home, to isolate ourselves from others.”