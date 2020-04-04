“Second World War” author Bill Maher agrees that China will “stop” rumors about coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

“Real time” host Bill maher raised questions about the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, pointing to “rumors” that the virus could have been developed in a Chinese laboratory.

Maher spoke with “World War Z” author Max Brooks in a pre-recorded interview that aired Friday evening and made comparisons between the coronavirus and the fictional virus featured in the 2006 graphic novel which became a film by 2013.

“There have been rumors that this virus we are talking about now started in a laboratory in Wuhan, China and it is not without precedent,” said Maher. “I mean, it really happened in the Soviet Union in the 1970s, didn’t it?”

While Brooks could not confirm the origins of the coronavirus, he explained in detail the epidemic of “germ weapons” from the Soviets, claiming that the Russians at the time claimed that “contaminated meat” was to blame, the truth revealed only decades later.

The author, who described the incident as “Chernobyl of the Soviet Union”, warned that it could “happen again” in a country that has no free press.

“If there were rumors here or in any country with a free press, you could validate it,” said Brooks. “You can even validate it with local citizens, but in a country like China that censors the press – but also censors its own citizens on social media – it creates a ripe dark space for conspiracy theories.”

“And that is precisely why – is it not? – that you organized the” Second World War “in China. Or rather the disease that is coming out of China,” replied Maher. “It is so premonitory because that is exactly why this disease that we are really facing now came out. Because it is the very type of diet that would stop talking about it.”

Brooks agreed, telling the HBO host that he modeled “World War II” on the SARS epidemic in 2002, adding that he was turning to a government that “suppresses the truth”.

“I looked back, hoping against hope that China had learned its lesson. And clearly, that is not the case,” said Brooks.