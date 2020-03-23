Secret service worker suffers from coronavirus, report says

A US Secret Service employee who had no contact with another or “protected” employee for almost three weeks was diagnosed with coronavirus.
The agency released a statement that the employee is in quarantine and “will continue to monitor the employee’s condition. The employee was not identified.
The diagnosis comes as the US Senate failed on Sunday to adopt the $ 1.4 trillion phase three stimulus package to help businesses and families devastated by the slowdown in the coronavirus outbreak.
The vote came when at least five GOP senators were in self-quarantine, including Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., who became the first US senator to announce that he tested positive for virus. Senators were asked to practice social distancing and were given a list of health guidelines to follow when entering the room.
