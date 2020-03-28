Secretary of the Navy says hospital ships should bring “comfort” to coastal coronavirus hotspots

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

US Navy hospital ships moving to New York and Los Angeles plagued by coronaviruses should “comfort” the inhabitants of these cities, Thomas Modly Secretary of the Navy said Saturday.

Modly said the 1,000-bed ships – painted white and adorned with large red crosses – have become a symbol of compassion and the “ability of the United States to respond quickly to crises.”

“It will really be the first time they are used in the United States,” he said. “Fox & Friends Weekend“” I asked the question in February about whether or not they could be used to help in this crisis, and they thought very creatively about how we could prepare these ships on time, and they are in road. “

Although USNS Mercy and USNS Comfort are not designed to help fight infectious diseases, the navy thought ships could ease the pressure on crowded emergency rooms in coastal cities.

“It was just saying,” Okay, how can we speed up certain maintenance tasks, postpone certain things later? “so that we can still bring these ships there in time to help deal with this crisis,” said Modly. “Because every day counts. And so it’s been great.”

Modly told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that Americans should trust that “their navy does what we expect of their navy”.

“In addition to these two ships, I hope they also recognize that 90 other ships are at sea to carry out operational missions. to defend the country,“he said.” And we do it every day. … There are young Americans on these ships, and they are incredible. “

Modly said he hoped residents of New York and Los Angeles would “feel comfortable” when they saw the ships moored in their city.

“And, more importantly, I hope the ships can actually accomplish their mission,” he said.