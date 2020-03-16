Self-isolated Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health obtains coronavirus test

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the doctor who became the face of Alberta’s medical response to the new coronavirus outbreak, is in self-isolation.

According to government sources, Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, has symptoms of a cold and is awaiting the results of his virus test.

Hinshaw has provided daily updates on COVID-19 cases and precautionary measures since the first case was reported in Alberta on March 5.

She was praised for her simple attitude and for passing on as much information as possible, while urging Albertans to stay calm and practice basic hygiene such as hand washing.

Hinshaw will present its update on COVID-19 Monday afternoon by videoconference.

“She currently suffers from mild cold-compatible syptomas, possibly due to long hours worked in recent weeks,” said a statement. “His symptoms do not appear to be compatible with COVID-19.”

Alberta currently has 56 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is undertaking extensive isolation measures to stem the spread.

There should not be large gatherings of 250 or more people. Classes in schools and post-secondary institutions have been suspended and daycare centers have been closed.

Albertans are requested not to travel outside Canada and to isolate themselves for 14 days if they return from a trip abroad.