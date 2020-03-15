Semenya jumps to 200 and still aims to reach Tokyo

Caster Semenya is looking for another Olympic race.

Another one too.

Forbidden to participate in her favorite race and to defend her title, the Olympic champion of the 800 meters tries anyway to participate in the Tokyo Games – by passing to the 200 meters.

On Friday, Semenya announced her decision on her Instagram account, saying that her desire to “compete at the highest level of sport” had prompted her to try to qualify for the Olympics in an unfamiliar race.

“It was not an easy decision but, as always, I am looking forward to the challenge and will be working hard, doing everything I can to qualify for Tokyo and compete to the best of my ability for South Africa. South, “she said.

Under the critically acclaimed testosterone regulations of the world athletics organization, Semenya and other female athletes with high natural testosterone are prohibited from racing 400 meters to one mile in high profile competitions such as the Olympics and the world championships, unless they undergo treatment to reduce their hormone levels for six months before running.

Semenya refused to do so, calling the rules and the medical intervention disloyal and unethical. Athletes have three choices to reduce their testosterone: oral contraceptives, hormone blocking injections or surgery.

But the rules do not apply to the 200 meters and that gives Semenya a chance to run at her third Olympic Games, even if it is not in the race that she wants to run.

It will not be easy.

Semenya rarely walked the 200 meters, and only during lower level events. She did not compete at all over the distance between 2016 and the beginning of 2019, and she is far from the rhythm of the biggest women in the world.

The 29-year-old South African must improve her personal best by almost two seconds just to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Her best time is 24.26 seconds in South Africa in February 2019. The Olympic qualification standard for the women’s 200m is 22.80 seconds. Semenya PB would not have taken her out of the heats at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

But at least Semenya has a goal now after being in limbo for nearly a year after filing an unsuccessful appeal of the World Athletics testosterone rules to the Sports Arbitral Tribunal last May.

This left Semenya with a choice: to undergo medical treatment to lower his testosterone or stay away from 800 yards. Defiant, she chose to stay away and has not run an 800-meter race since winning the Prefontaine Classic in June of last year, her 31st consecutive win over two laps. She was unable to defend her title at last year’s world championships.

Semenya’s decision to try the 200 may indicate that she has given up her second legal challenge against the settlement. This second appeal is still being examined by the Swiss Federal Court and a decision is expected in the coming weeks. She lost her first call to the CAS last year by a 2-1 majority of the panel of judges.

A favorable decision by the Swiss Supreme Court could still overturn the testosterone rules and allow Semenya to participate in the 800 again without hormone-reducing therapy, but his chances of winning the appeal are considered slim.

World Athletics’ new testosterone rules apply to female athletes like Semenya with conditions known as Differences in Sexual Development (DSD). Semenya was born with the typical male XY chromosomal model but also female traits. She was legally identified as a woman at birth and has been identified as a woman all of her life, but World Athletics says she is “biologically male” – a claim she angrily rejected.

According to World Athletics, higher testosterone gives women like Semenya an unfair sporting advantage.

Semenya’s story has been one of the most controversial in the sport since her arrival as an unknown teenager and won gold at the 2009 world championships in a storm of gender testing.

She has won two Olympic titles and three world titles in the 800m and is the reigning Olympic champion, but is now prohibited from running twice in her career. The first time it was sidelined by World Athletics, then known as the IAAF, was in 2009 following controversy over the genre at the world championships.

Semenya hinted that she could advance to 200 when she won a rarely run 300-meter race and broke the South African record last month, her first race over any distance in eight months.

After the victory, she said, “I’m here to stay. In athletics, you will always see my face. ”