Semenya passes 200 meters to run at the Olympics

Caster Semenya says she spends 200-meter events in an attempt to run at the Olympics.

The double Olympic champion in the 800 meters is prohibited from participating in high level events of 400 meters per mile unless she undergoes treatment to reduce her natural testosterone levels.

On Friday, Semenya announced its decision to modify the events on its Instagram account.

Semenya said his decision was motivated by the desire to “compete at the highest level in sport”.

“It was not an easy decision but, as always, I am looking forward to the challenge and will be working hard, doing everything I can to qualify for Tokyo and compete to the best of my ability for South Africa. South, “she said.

Semenya must improve his personal best by more than 200 meters by almost two seconds to qualify for the Tokyo Games. His best time is 24.26 seconds, established in South Africa in February 2019. The Olympic qualification standard is 22.80 seconds.

Semenya’s decision to try the 200 may indicate that she has dropped her legal challenge against World Athletics testosterone regulations for athletes with differences in sexual development.

Semenya’s second appeal against regulations which oblige her, as well as other female athletes with naturally high testosterone levels, to reduce them to be eligible for competition is under consideration by the Swiss Federal Court. A decision on this appeal is to be made in the coming weeks. She failed last year in an appeal against the regulations to the Sports Arbitral Tribunal.

Semenya, 29, was born with the typical male XY chromosomal model but also female traits. She has been legally identified as a woman all her life, but World Athletics argued in court that she was “biologically male,” which she angrily rejected.

Her story has been one of the most controversial in the sport since she arrived as an unknown at 18 and won gold at the 2009 world championships in the midst of a storm of gender testing.

She won two Olympic titles and three world titles in the 800m and is the reigning Olympic champion, but has been prevented from participating in her favorite two-lap race since refusing hormone treatment last year -reducer.