Sen. Johnson Forces Subpoena Voting in Hunter Biden Investigation Over Dem Opposition

Senator Ron Johnson, Wisconsin, forces vote on Senate subpoena Homeland security Government Commission over Democratic Opposition – Another Step in Investigating Transactions Joviden And his son hunter Ukraine Elder Biden was Vice President.

Johnson demanded a subpoena on February 24 for Andy Tereshenko, a former consultant of the “Blue Star Strategy,” but ranked member Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan, opposed. Johnson notified the committee to force the vote on Sunday and tackled a previously scheduled committee meeting for markup, tentatively scheduled for next Wednesday.

Hill First report The story is more relevant as the former Vice President’s campaign has survived the election downturn after a powerful Super Tuesday. The Commission has been investigating Biden at least since November.

Greater Bidenland support in Michigan’s major indigenous states

“Joe Biden hasn’t answered these questions properly,” Johnson said this week in a “Story with Martha McCallum.”

“In the case of fraud, Americans have repeatedly said they need to understand it. If there is no fraud or it is not important, Americans need to understand it,” Johnson said. Continued.

Brewster signed a contract with Ukrainian gas company Brussima Holdings, Hunter Biden was a director, and Joe Biden was a key figure in the Obama administration’s Ukrainian policy. The Obama administration’s State Department considered Brisma to be a corrupt company. This relies on the fact that young Biden is on the board of directors in the category that Bluestar is about to change.

Warren drop out of 2020 race, setting one-on-one showdown between Thunder and Biden

Telligenko said he intends to cooperate with the commission, but has a confidentiality agreement with Brewster and cannot be broken unless summoned. The Commission is calling more clearly on what exactly Bluestar’s purpose was in relation to the State Department.

The Democrats have said that the various Senate investigations related to the Biden family are not, in fact, honest investigations of potential misconduct, but political efforts to increase the likelihood of President Trump’s re-election.

“Republicans are turning the Senate into a presidential political campaign,” said Senate Finance Committee ranking member Ron Wyden, a spokesman for Oregon, and Ashley Shapitor in another month’s investigation into Biden. Told.

Johnson had previously believed that Hill had a vote to approve the subpoena, and said the commission had a majority of 8-6 GOPs. However, Senator Mitt Romney, R. Utah, has expressed concern about investigating the Biden family as Elder Biden gained essentially co-toprunner status with Senator Vermont Sanders in a race for the Democratic presidential election. .

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

“I do not have any questions [that] “Peeking into Brisma and Hunter Biden looks political,” Romney said on Thursday, “thinks people think they’re tired of these, these sorts of political investigations, and I’ve appreciated it Anything important that needs to be done will probably be done by the FBI or other institutions that are not as political as a committee of our organization. “

If Romney, who convicted President Trump of abuse of power in the Senate bullet imp trial, cast a negative vote on the subpoena, the vote would be tied 7-7 and failed.

Although the Commission’s investigation is still in the process of gathering information and may not be completed shortly, the Commission may publish a report on the information it has gathered in the coming months.

Fox News’s Jason Donner and Mike Emmanuel contributed to this report.