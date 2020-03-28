Sen Tom Coburn dies after multi-year battle with cancer: report

Former Senator Tom Coburn, R-Okla., Has died after a multi-year battle with prostate cancer, according to a report.

Coburn, who retired from the Senate in 2015 due to complications from cancer, died Friday night, according to The oklahoman. He was 72 years old.

“Because of his solid faith, he rested in the hope found in John chapter 11 verse 25 where Jesus said,” I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me will live, even if they die. “Today he lives in paradise,” his family said in a statement to the agency.

Coburn, who had previously served in the House of Representatives, brought his medical experience to the Hill and was known as a tax conservative with a firm stance against government waste.

“He fought until the end,” said a friend to the Oklahoman. “He was fighting for all the things he still believed in.”

