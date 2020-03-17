Senate approves temporary FISA reauthorization, as Trump vetoes and lawmakers promise amendments

Senate approved 77-day extension of several key surveillance powers on Monday Foreign Intelligence Oversight Act (FISA) which expired on Sunday evening – a temporary compromise reached when some Republicans and Democrats say they will soon push to amend the law to limit the government’s surveillance capabilities.

The law is now coming back to the House to synchronize, giving legislators more time to pass a bill to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump, whose former campaign advisor Carter Page has been widely monitored by FISA on the basis of information which has since been proven to be legally inadequate and In certain fraudulent cases, raised the possibility of vetoing a FISA reauthorization if she came to her office.

Senator Ron Wyden, D-Ore., Who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, asked on Monday for an amendment that would prohibit the warrantless collection of web browsing and Internet search history, as well as an amendment establishing independent oversight of the FISA process.

“Under this agreement, the Senate will have the opportunity to debate whether the government can digitally track Americans without a warrant,” said Wyden. “Anyone who was concerned that the government is collecting their library materials or seeing who you have called should be terrified that the government can enter your Internet browsing history without a warrant. “And I strongly support my colleagues’ amendment to add independent oversight of FISA, which has had bipartisan support for many years and will ultimately be considered.”

Before Monday’s voice vote, representatives Warren Davidson, R-Ohio and Zoe Lofgren, D-California, urged the Senate to reject the bill in its current form.

“If closure is invoked tonight, it will be the ultimate success of a campaign to prevent any member of Congress from voting for serious FISA reform,” the representatives wrote in a letter on Monday. They noted that the bill “was not marked by any committee of competence or ousted. (…) In other words, there was no possibility of modifying or correcting the defects of this law project. “

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Supports the bill and hoped to pass it last Thursday, but was forced to postpone the review until the expiration date after Mike Lee, R -Utah, and two other senators – Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky. And Wyden – said they would oppose.

House legislation, negotiated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, would renew several provisions that the FBI considers essential in the fight against terrorism, but would also aim to ensure tighter oversight of how the office exercises surveillance.

Lee had proposed an agreement on the Senate floor Thursday – extension of the existing powers if the Senate considered several amendments to the House bill that would further limit them. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr, speaking on behalf of McConnell, opposed the deal, saying the Senate should pass the House bill instead.

“We are not a stamp for the House of Representatives,” said Lee. “We are certainly not a deep state rubber stamp.”

On Monday, McConnell killed a procedural vote on the House FISA bill and opened debate on a set of amendments from Lee and Paul, among others.

“We should not have to wait until we are on the verge of expiration of important legislation and when we have to wait for the President of the United States to weigh and lean,” said Lee. “From time to time, laws need to be revised, revised and reformed. This always necessarily requires changes.”

Paul added: “They can do it in a simple or difficult way. The simple way is to allow debate.”

THE FISA COURT ORDERS REFORMS – BUT LEAVE THE KEY PLAYER OF THE MYSTERY

House legislation updates the three expiring oversight provisions, including one that allows the FBI to obtain court orders to collect business records on matters in national security investigations. Another, known as a roaming wiretapping arrangement, allows monitoring of subjects even after changing phones. The third allows officers to monitor subjects unrelated to international terrorist organizations.

The House legislation, passed on Wednesday, is a compromise that reflects the anxiety of both parties over how the powers of oversight have been used, but also a reluctance to remove these powers from the government’s arsenal. Republicans and Democrats in the House have generally agreed that they do not want civil liberties to be sacrificed in efforts to thwart terrorism and other crimes.

In addition, Republicans have been actively seeking to change the law since the Justice Minister’s investigation into the Trump and Russia campaign, while many Democrats already had concerns about government oversight.

FISC CLAIMS FBI, SAYS “FREQUENCY” OF ERRORS AND INACCURACIES CALLS IN QUESTION PREVIOUS APPLICATIONS OF FISA MANDATE

At the request of these Republicans, the House compromise targets some of the missteps that the Department of Justice admitted to having committed during the investigation into Russia. FISA requests to listen to a former Trump campaign assistant have been riddled with omissions and faux pas, according to a general report of the scathing inspector.

The measure would require officers responsible for FISA applications to certify that the ministry has been informed of any information that could undermine or contradict the premise of surveillance.

In the Russia investigation, some of the information the FBI omitted from its requests contradicted the idea that former Trump adviser Carter Page was a Russian agent, the watchdog found. In one case, an FBI lawyer forged a CIA email which was later submitted to the FISA court, making Page’s contact with the Russians seem unreported and harmful.

Page denied this and has never been charged with wrongdoing.

The bill would also introduce criminal and other sanctions for making false statements to the Secret Foreign Intelligence Review Court, which issues warrants to the FBI to listen to people it has good reason to believe are agents of a foreign power. The Attorney General would have to approve an investigation in writing if the target of surveillance is a candidate or a federal public servant.

FORMER FBI LAWYER, LISA PAGE, PURSUES FBI AND DOJ, SAYS SHE NEEDS COST OF REIMBURSED THERAPY AFTER TRUMP MIXED HER GOOD

Attorney General William Barr was involved in negotiations with the White House and Congress, and said on Wednesday that he supported the bill.

“It is of the utmost importance that the Department’s lawyers and investigators always work in a manner that meets the highest professional standards, and this comprehensive package will help ensure the integrity of the FISA process and protect against future abuse in the future, “said Barr.

But Barr’s support doesn’t guarantee Trump is on board. The president let Congress guess with a tweet on Thursday that did not indicate how he was going to act.

“Many Republican senators want me to veto the FISA bill until we find out what led to the illegal attempt to” coup “of the duly elected President of the United States and others, and others! ”Trump tweeted, referring to the FBI Russia investigation.

Chad Pergram and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.