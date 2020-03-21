Senate continues negotiations on coronavirus stimulation bill before scheduled vote

The Senate is expected to vote on the huge, over $ 1 trillion on Monday, but Capitol Hill lawmakers and Trump administration officials are still negotiating arrangements.

Fox News has learned that part of the text from phase three of the coronavirus An economic rescue plan could see the light on Saturday evening, but not the legislation in its entirety. Sources told Fox News that the text of the law could continue to drift Sunday, even beyond the vote scheduled for the afternoon.

WHITE HOUSE SAYS STIMULUS PACKAGE WILL BE $ 1.4

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Adjourned the Senate Saturday afternoon until Sunday when he plans to hold a closing vote. McConnell hoped that the vote would take place Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. AND.

The vote is procedural and would advance the “shell” of the legislation, giving McConnell time to update the text of the bill until the final vote on the stimulus package, which could take place on Monday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the stimulus package would total between $ 1.3 and 1.4 trillion before the Federal Reserve leveraged loan guarantees.

“We are between $ 1.3 and $ 1.4 trillion per program, not counting the leverage of the Fed,” Kudlow said on Saturday. “We will generate Fed loan guarantee facilities.”

Kudlow explained that these loan guarantees are capitalized in the Foreign Exchange Stabilization Fund which is owned and managed by the Treasury Department.

“We will probably ask for additional authorization for this,” said Kudlow, without providing a concrete figure. “It is not a controversial point, but it is something on which the two parties agree because it will help certain areas in distress … the planes are part of it.”

Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and members of the White House economic team continued throughout Saturday.

Senators met in small groups in the morning and held political lunches throughout the afternoon to meet the news imposed by McConnell at 5:00 pm ET deadline.

Fox News has learned that senators have struggled to reach an agreement – largely because of the back and forth between the arrangements proposed by Republicans and Democrats.

“The Democrats have generally pushed things,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. “We have had several kinds of temporary recess here, where they throw something and we talk about it, or they have to go back and talk to their people.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Said on Saturday that he had a “very good and detailed” conversation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning.

“We are making very good progress,” said Schumer on Saturday.

Schumer said on Saturday that there are still a number of priorities they continue to fight for, including providing “a massive injection of resources to our hospitals, medical facilities and other public health infrastructure”. Schumer also said the package should “put workers first”.

“It means dramatic expansion and reform of unemployment insurance; we need unemployment insurance on steroids,” he said. “Some people call it“ employment insurance ”. It should be easier to access. It must cover many more Americans during this crisis, including Americans who have non-traditional jobs. And it must offer more generous benefits. Layoff workers should receive a paycheck equal to what they received during Workers must be protected whether they work for small, medium or large businesses. “

Schumer and some senior Senate Democrats also proposed to include an additional $ 200 a month in social security benefits for beneficiaries, as well as to suspend all student loan payments for the duration of the national emergency.

President Trump announced on Friday that he would suspend all federal student loan payments, without penalty or interest, for “at least the next 60 days.”

Despite disagreements among GOP senators, Schumer said the Senate Democrats are “willing” to work on a bipartisan basis to pass the stimulus.

“We are all eager to reach a bipartisan agreement as soon as humanly possible,” said Schumer on Saturday.

The current bill, rolled out by the Senate GOP and obtained by Fox News on Thursday, would provide payments of up to $ 1,200 per person. They would gradually be lowered to adjusted gross income thresholds of $ 75,000 for individuals and $ 150,000 per couple. In addition, there would be payments of $ 500 for each child.

The amount, however, should then be reduced by $ 5 for every $ 100 of a taxpayer’s income above the statutory limit. The amount is reduced to zero for single taxpayers whose income exceeds $ 99,000 and $ 198,000 for joint tax filers.

The law also provided $ 300 billion for small businesses to keep employees on leave and laid off on the payroll and $ 208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

Some Republicans objected to some of the measures outlined in the bill, and most Democrats, including Schumer, sounded the alarm that the measure did not go far enough to protect American families and was too corporate-oriented.

Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Presented an amendment to McConnell’s plan on Saturday to extend relief to low- and middle-income Americans. Hawley’s plan lowers the threshold for Americans to qualify for the $ 1,200 relief. To be eligible, under his amendment, a person must be a US citizen with a social security number.

As part of McConnell’s plan, a person must file taxes and have income over $ 0 to qualify, which Hawley says leaves Americans disabled or living in public housing who do not tax because that they have no real income from their own.

“During this emergency, our goal should be to help all Americans who need it, including in particular our most vulnerable citizens,” said Hawley in a statement to Fox News. “Excluding or penalizing low-income families does not make sense. Congress should prioritize low-income families and the middle class during this crisis.”

Meanwhile, White House director of legislative affairs Eric Ueland declined to share specific details on Saturday as to whether all GOP senators were on board with the ongoing stimulus talks.

“I think that given the scale of the crisis we are facing and the great need to act, it is fairly obvious to any senator that stepping forward and interfering carries a significant risk of affect the market and threaten the ability of the The American people will receive the relief we need, “Ueland told reporters at Capitol Hill on Saturday.

Trump on Wednesday signed the second coronavirus relief from the bill which provides for paid sick leave, unemployment assistance and free testing for Americans.

Legislation provides 14 days of paid sick leave for workers affected by the coronavirus, provides free testing to everyone, including the uninsured, and expands food aid and increases state unemployment.

The House and the Senate have already adopted a $ 8.3 billion bipartisan package to support the health care system to prepare for the influx of sick Americans. The second response bill, which was passed on Wednesday, aims to provide relief to workers who have lost their jobs and their families at home for illnesses, quarantines, or caring for children whose schools have closed.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mnuchin announced Friday that, under the president’s leadership, he had postponed the filing date for tax returns from April 15 to July 15.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Saturday noon, the United States had more than 24,148 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the 50 states, including Washington, D.C. To date, the United States has recorded 285 deaths related to COVID-19.

Carolina McKee of Fox News, Chad Pergram and Sally Persons contributed to this report, as well as to the Associated Press.