Senate Dems calls for “risk premium” fund during 4th round of spending on coronaviruses

Senate Democrats On Tuesday, unveiled plans to create a giant new fund to increase compensation for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers – and made it clear that they would demand their risk premium proposal in a fourth round of coronavirus expenses.

“Remember, not all heroes wear capes,” said the senator. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Told reporters when announcing the plan. “Some wear masks, some wear scrubs.

“These Americans are the real heroes of this pandemic. And we need to make sure they are taken care of. They are there for us. We need to be there for them.”

The risk premium plan comes as Senate Republicans want Democratic aid to pass on more aid to small businesses. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday just days after the latest $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package, known as the CARES Act, was passed that it was already clear that the small business paycheck protection program had need more funding.

The program provides loans to small businesses that can be converted into grants if employees are retained.

“But it quickly becomes clear that Congress will have to provide more funding or this crucial program could dry up,” said McConnell. “It cannot happen. Almost 10 million Americans have applied for unemployment in the past two weeks alone. It is already a record tragedy and every day counts.”

McConnell wants bipartisan action to provide more funding as early as Thursday. Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Said that Congress must approve at least $ 200-250 billion more for small businesses.

But Schumer said the Democrats would like to get the risk premium bill in return in a fourth round of funding. He also said that funding states to expand postal voting is also a top priority.

“We believe that a fund for heroes should be part of the next phase of Congress’ response to COVID-19,” said Schumer. “No proposal will be complete without meeting the needs of our essential workers, giving them a risk premium – a pandemic premium payment.”

As part of the plan presented by the Democrats in the Senate, the federal government would set up a “Heroes Fund” to pay front-line workers a bonus of up to $ 25,000 until the end of 2020, or about $ 13 more per hour.

The types of eligible employees would be very broad and extend beyond health professionals, police and paramedics, to include workers in essential industries, such as grocers, truck drivers, pharmacies, postal workers, pharmacists and more.

“Social distancing is not an option,” said Schumer. “They are in the line of sight, day after day, to save others. In many cases, this means longer shifts with fewer numbers, and an even more dangerous environment than normal.”

Schumer unveiled the plan with fellow Democrats, Patty Murray of Washington, Gary Peters of Michigan, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tom Udall of New Mexico.

The plan also provides a $ 15,000 recruiting incentive for home care and health care workers and first responders to help alleviate staff shortages. Payment from the federal government would be granted as a signing bonus to these workers for essential work.

The federal government would fully finance payments to the eligible private and public sector and to tribal employees under the plan, the price of which is unknown.

There is GOP support for bonus payments for front-line workers, but with a different approach.

Representative Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., Introduced Rescuers Helping Overcome Emergencies to the House (HERO) Law of 2020 On Friday, this would provide four months of federal tax holiday to front-line workers in counties with at least one COVID-19 positive patient.

The legislation is based on the federal tax holiday granted to soldiers deployed in combat zones and would offer first responders and health care workers a similar financial advantage while participating in the fight against the pandemic.

Huizenga said his legislation would have the same effect as Schumer’s risk premium – putting more money in the pockets of deserving workers – but would do so without the additional bureaucracy.

Health care workers were under immense stress during the pandemic, caring for the sick without appropriate personal protective equipment or supplies and endangering their health. Despite the additional anxiety of the pandemic and struggling with the isolation of families, doctors even had to take salary cuts.

“These are the people who are on the front line,” Huizenga told Fox News last week. “They are in a combat zone.”