Senate fails to move forward with Coronavirus Phase 3 bill despite opposition from Dems

the Senate controlled by the GOP Sunday made no progress in considering $ 1.4 trillion “Phase Three” stimulus package to help businesses and families devastated by downturn excess coronavirusk, while Democrats have expressed opposition to the plan.

The vote came when at least five GOP senators were in self-quarantine, including Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., who became the first US senator to positive test for virus. Senators were asked to practice social distancing and were given a list of health guidelines to follow when entering the room.

“Americans don’t need to see us haggling endlessly”, Majority Leader in the Senate McConnell, R-Ky., Warned earlier if the package had not passed.

Many Democrats have complained that the humanitarian aid project did not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and failed to curb the “slush fund” project 500 billion dollars for companies, declaring a ban on share buybacks by companies. are low and executive compensation ceilings would only last two years.

“We are not here to create a slush fund for Donald Trump and his family, or a slush fund for the Treasury Department so that we can distribute it to their friends,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “We are here to help workers, we are here to help hospitals.”

Democrats have also lobbied for supplements, including food security assistance, small business loans and other measures for workers – claiming that the three months of unemployment insurance offered under the draft plan was insufficient.

Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Said the draft package “significantly reduces our hospitals, cities, states, medical workers and so many others needed in this crisis.”

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Urged Colleagues to “Take Responsibility” as Democrats prepared their own project.

Urgency to act grows as jobless claims rise, many businesses shut down and financial markets set to reopen Monday awaiting signs that Washington may ease the blow of the health care crisis and that experts have warned that they could be a impending recession.

At issue: how best to keep the paychecks of millions of workers suddenly sidelined by the crisis, consolidate businesses and help hospitals.

As congressional leaders struggled to send help, there were alarms from coast to coast to coast about the wave of coronaviruses about to crash into the Canadian health care system. country.

Meanwhile, a growing list of lawmakers entered and emerged from solitary confinement after the exposure, and two members of the House said they tested positive.

Officials estimated the price of the bailout program at nearly $ 1.4 trillion and said that with other measures from the Federal Reserve, it could inject $ 2 trillion into the US economy.

There was also a $ 242 billion proposal for additional emergency food, hospital and public health needs, including for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC].

For most people, the new coronavirus has only produced mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this could cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

