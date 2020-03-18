Senate Passes House Coronavirus Response Bill Sends to Trump

On Wednesday, the Senate adopted the coronavirus a law to provide sick leave, unemployment assistance and free testing to Americans, sending the second COVID-19 relief bill to President Trump.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Had criticized legislation negotiated by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., And Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as having “real gaps”, but urged its members to “gag and vote anyway“to show bipartite cooperation during the global pandemic.

“Now is the time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I don’t think we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers,” said McConnell on Wednesday. morning announcing that he would vote for House Legislation.

CONTENTS OF THE PRE-CONGRESS CORONAVIRUS BILL

Then the Senate and the White House quickly moved forward to draft a third set of stimulus laws that could inject about $ 1 trillion into the U.S. economy, which has been rocked by school closings, business closings and abrupt declines in the travel and tourism industry. many Americans stayed at home.

McConnell said on Wednesday that Senate Republicans are close to agreeing on the next set of laws that would help businesses, American workers, health care professionals and others hard hit by the public health emergency.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SEARCHES FOR 2 AMERICAN CHECKS IN MASSIVE CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

“Yes, we are working together and hope to be together soon,” McConnell told reporters when asked if the Republicans were close to the law.

The House and the Senate have already adopted a $ 8.3 billion two-party package to support the health care system to prepare for the influx of sick Americans. The second response bill sought to provide relief to workers who have lost their jobs and their families at home due to illness, quarantine or child care whose schools have closed.

Trump supported the plan which past the room early Saturday morning with broad bipartisan support in a 363-40 vote. The bill was rushed through, bypassing normal review processes, which the House had to make corrections to the wording of the bill on Monday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Senate rejected amendments to House legislation proposed by Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Ron Johnson, R-Wis., And a third by Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., And Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y.

Now, all eyes are on the third stimulus cycle, which is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion, which would give Americans’ bank accounts two cycles of direct cash payments.

The Trump administration has sought $ 250 billion in payments to Americans from April 6, followed by another round of $ 250 billion in cash payments starting May 18, according to the plan’s plan obtained by Fox Business.

The two payments to taxpayers would be identical and the amounts would vary depending on family income and size, according to the Treasury Department document on the “Stage Three” coronavirus proposal.

Trump’s proposal would provide $ 50 billion for loans to the airline industry and $ 150 billion to “other seriously troubled sectors of the US economy” through secured loans or loan guarantees .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trump administration has also indicated that it wants $ 300 billion to help small businesses, which have suffered from social isolation and various cities banning food services in bars and restaurants in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

McConnell said the Senate would not end until this third stimulus cycle is passed.

Sally Persons of Fox News contributed to this report.