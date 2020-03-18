Senate promotes agreement on coronavirus bills until Wednesday

Although the majority leader Mitch McConnell ordered the Republican majority to adopt the House’s coronavirus package despite its flaws, the Senate could not reach an agreement and will take the bills on Wednesday, with an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, R.-Ky.

The bill required 60 votes to be passed by the upper house, and McConnell initially said the Senate would not stand until the bill was passed.

“We are going to move here at high speed for the Senate, which almost never does anything quickly”, McConnell said Tuesday.

“A number of my members think there were considerable gaps in the House bill. My advice to them is to gag and vote anyway,” said McConnell Tuesday after having lunch with his colleagues. republicans. A senior GOP source told Fox News over the weekend not to “underestimate the challenge the Senate may face in passing this bill.”

Some GOP legislators feared that the paid vacation portion of the bill would hurt small businesses. The House bill would limit time off with pay for businesses with 500 employees and businesses with fewer than 50 employees could apply for a waiver.

The Senate remained in session all day with the measures without agreement after Paul opposed it. The Senate will now try to approve the coronavirus packages sometime on Wednesday and vote on Paul’s amendment.

House bill, which has President Trump’s support, would make coronavirus tests free, expand unemployment assistance to states, provide 14 paid sick days and extend emergency leave for workers facing coronavirus.

Paul’s amendment would require a social security number for those who could get help and would end US participation in Afghanistan by the end of the year. The Senate hopes to vote at noon on Paul’s amendment, although it will likely fail, and then the Senate will vote on the House package after that.

Paul was the only “no” to vote the $ 8.3 billion coronavirus spending bill that the Senate passed earlier this month.

The Senate will then work to negotiate its own package, and Fox News has learned that the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, is pressing GOP senators for a package that would send $ 200 billion and more in payments directly to Americans by mid-April.

Chad Pergram and Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.