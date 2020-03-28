Senator Bill Cassidy Says Louisiana Hospitals Are Nearing Capacity As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy warned on Saturday that his state was in the throes of saturation and would soon need additional help to deal with COVID-19 the patients.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto asked Cassidy how local public health officials in his state were handling the crisis. “I am told that we are almost on the verge of being at full capacity,” replied Cassidy.

He added that the Corps of Army Engineers was building field hospitals, but that his condition was “on the verge of overflowing” with cases.

“And so, if there is another mercy ship, we need it to get to the port of New Orleans because we’re at the point where we’re going to need it for additional capacity. And I don’t want our state to be lost with all the attention given to New York, “he said.

The Cassidy Chamber overwhelmingly approved a massive bipartisan aid plan designed to stimulate the economy as it suffers the shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, the intensive care doctor at Tulane Medical Center Joshua Denson told Fox News that he thought Louisiana could become the next epicenter.

“A large part of the problem with this disease – as many have heard and know about it – is [patients] end up in the ICU … they’ll end up being there for one, two or three weeks sometimes, “he told America’s Newsroom on Thursday.

To date, there are almost 70,000 confirmed cases of virus in the United States with more than 1,000 deaths. Louisiana claims more than 1,700 of these cases, with 65 deaths reported.

Cassidy told Cavuto he wants the country to open an immunity registry for people who have survived the virus and are less likely to get it again.

“First, we need a way out of the medical crisis … If someone has been exposed to a coronavirus and recovered, the best thought right now is that they are probably immune for at least 12 months about “, he explained. said.

“So we have to start building an immune registry, if you will, so those who are immune – we know who they are, and they can be the help of the nurse or the bartender. They can be the person who goes out and greet “those, without fear of being infected, or of infecting other people.

“… With this exit plan, then we can start to restore trade. Then I would like to see a very large package of infrastructure, bring American workers back into construction, pull through manufacturing, which spurs l ‘service industry. If we can do that, then I think we have a long-term exit to restore the economic prosperity we had before this coup. “

