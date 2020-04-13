Senator Cotton Hopes Democrats “Take Their Minds” On Additional Small Business Financing

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Said on “Fox & FriendsMonday he hopes “Democrats will regain their wits this week” regarding additional funding for small businesses.

Cotton commented four days after an urgent request for $ 250 billion to consolidate an exhausting small business fund failed to pass the Senate after the Democrats objected to the measure pushed by the White House and Majority Leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell.

With home lawmakers and social distancing, McConnell sought to pass the infusion of money quickly Thursday by unanimous consent with a group of senators, but Democrats have blocked the effort because they want supplements to help businesses in disadvantaged communities and an additional $ 250 billion in funding for other priorities.

Additional funding is being sought as the initial $ 350 billion program to help businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic could dry up in the near future in the face of huge demand.

The impasse in which Senate comes as a record number of Americans have filed for unemployment with the economy nationwide closure under home support orders.

McConnell pleaded with Democrats for a measure that would cut program funding from $ 350 billion to $ 600 billion in total in a “clean” emergency measure.

But Democrats say they have a better plan and want additional provisions and protections to help businesses in disadvantaged communities. Their proposal would cost roughly double that of the Republicans and would include an additional $ 100 billion for hospitals and an additional $ 150 billion for state and local governments, as well as increased food aid benefits.

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Said Monday on “Fox & Friends” that “we are at the same time in a public health disaster, this pandemic and an economic disaster and we must tackle both”.

“Most states, most hospitals have record deficits,” he said. “We should do both, provide support to our health systems and our states, and provide support to small businesses.”

Cotton recognized that more money was needed for hospitals and state and local governments, but stressed that the priority should be to add money to the small business loan program given Requirement.

“We put funds in hospitals and state and city governments for their responses to this virus just in the same legislation a few weeks ago,” said Cotton, referring to the CARES Law recently adopted by Congress. “Unfortunately, the only program that may run out of money is small business loans. That is why you heard Senator McConnell say that we want to pass a simple bill that simply increases the total limit for small business loans from $ 350 billion to $ 600 billion. “

Cotton acknowledged that “there is no question that our hospitals, our doctors, our nurses may need more money in the future.”

He then noted that the Senate would resume work on Monday and that “these programs are not likely to run out of money in the meantime in the same way that small business loans are threatened”.

