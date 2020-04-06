Senator Daines Urges State Department To Investigate Coronavirus In China, Suggests “ Appropriate Punitive Actions ”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Montana Republican Senator Steve Daines, in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday called for a coordinated international investigation into the apparent systematic hiding of China from COVID-19, writing that it is important to consider “appropriate punitive measures necessary to hold China accountable” .

The source of “real damage to our economy,” Daines wrote to Pompeo, needs to be clarified so that Americans can “really understand why they are making the sacrifices that they are.”

“As you well know, China’s initial response to reports of atypical pneumonia detected by medical personnel in Hubei Province in late 2019 has been hampered by government officials hiding cases, punishing doctors who have dared to speak out, and resulted in delays that worsened the impact of COVID-19 on public health and the economies of countries around the world, “wrote Daines.

Fox News reported in March that Daines’ office had ease last-minute escapes from several Americans trapped abroad during the coronavirus pandemic. Daines has since sent a letter to Trump administration officials seeking to protect Medicare beneficiaries as good as Social Security and food stamp recipients, And he specifically requested relief for several industries, including outdoor recreation, Agriculture and agricultural businesses, and transit.

“The American people deserve to have the information to really understand why they are making the sacrifices that they are,” he continued. “In addition, we need to find out the truth about the origins of this disease in order to better prepare for another future pandemic. “

Daines cited “well-publicized punishment by local government officials to now deceased doctor Li Wenliang for reporting the presence of a new illness among his patients, a frightening reminder of the Chinese government’s official attempts to hide and distort the truth. “

Other Republican lawmakers have called for a concerted response to the apparent concealment of China. The Senses Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., Requested separate inquiries, Cotton saying “we will hold those who inflicted it on the world responsible” and that China will “pay” for this crisis. . .

Cotton and Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Also introduced legislation that would punish foreign officials who suppress information about public health crises. The bill is called Wenliang.

Last week Scott said he wanted to Congress to investigate the World Health Organization into the charges he helped China cover the severity of his first coronavirus epidemic and then failed to hold the country responsible for the spread of the pandemic around the world.

Scott said China had lied about the number of coronavirus cases within its borders, concealed information about the virus itself, and did nothing when it first received information about the potential severity of the epidemic, handicapping the rest of the world in its response to the disease and the worsening of the pandemic as a whole.

“With regard to coronaviruses, the WHO has failed. They must be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping communist China to cover a global pandemic,” said Scott. “We know that China is communist about the number of cases and deaths it has suffered, what it knew and when it knew it – and WHO has never bothered to investigate further. inaction has cost lives. “

He called for a hearing and a “thorough investigation” after Congress returned.

Specifically, Scott cited the praise for the Chinese response to the pandemic, its desire not to criticize share Chinese government propaganda, its dismissal the affinity of the Taiwanese and Chinese state media for quoting Bruce Aylward, one of the organization’s key figures in the fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

