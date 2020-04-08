Senator Graham Says “More Money To WHO” Calls “Chinese Apologists”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday that the World Health Organization (WHO) should not receive funding from the United States under its current leadership, accusing China Coronavirus pandemic and WHO to cover the communist country.

“And the next appropriation bill, there will be no money for WHO. I am in charge of the appropriations subcommittee. I will not support the financing of WHO under its current leadership They were deceitful. They were slow and they were Chinese apologists, “said Graham on”The story with Martha MacCallum. “” I do not think it is a good investment, under the current leadership, for the United States. And until they change their behavior and get new leadership, I think it is in the interest of the United States to suspend funding because they have failed miserably with regard to the coronavirus and have did the same in 2015. “

Graham responded to President Trump’s comments during Tuesday’s press briefing from the Coronavirus task force, where he said, “We will suspend the money sent to the WHO.”

“They had a lot of information early on. They seem to be very focused on China. And we have to look at that,” Trump said on Tuesday. “So let’s examine the issue and we will put a hold on the money spent at WHO. We will put a very powerful take on it.”

Graham had harsh words for China and its responsibility for the global pandemic.

“Without China being irresponsible, lying to the world about how the disease is transmitted, not disclosing information on the level of infection, silencing doctors, there would be no pandemic,” said Graham. “China is a pandemic incubator. These markets create conditions for the virus to spread to the human food chain from wild animals like bats and monkeys.”

The senator again stated that WHO would not receive US money until it understood its mission.

“More money at WHO until they have new officials understand they are there to help the world fight the disease, not to apologize for China,” said Graham. .