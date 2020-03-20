Senator Joni Ernst: Direct Unused Campaign Funds to Response to Coronaviruses

As a federal, state and local governments scramble to help hospitals and doctors’ offices cope with an imminent shortage of supplies – including personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare providers treating patients with coronavirus – Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, presents a bill that would redirect hundreds of millions of dollars “just sitting” to help buy equipment.

Ernst Suggests Federal Government Search “Outdated” Presidential Election Campaign Fund, Currently Holds Over $ 350 Million, To Fund Efforts To Prepare The US Health System For Increased Pandemic-Related Demand coronavirus.

“As I said, it will take an all-terrain approach to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. I heard directly from representatives of the State of Iowa and our health care providers at about the need for additional masks and personal protective equipment, “Ernst said in a statement. “Right now there is more than $ 350 million in unused cash in the obsolete and obsolete presidential campaign fund. It’s simple. We must immediately move this money where it is absolutely needed: let’s invest it in more masks and personal protective equipment “for healthcare workers who are on the front line of this pandemic. “

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT TO KNOW

TRUMP EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE NEW TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS BETWEEN THE UNITED STATES AND MEXICO, CANADA

The fund was created by a law that allows presidential candidates to accept a fixed amount of federal money to run their campaigns, a measure that aimed to reduce the effect of special interests during presidential elections. Candidates running for primary can receive matching funds for their campaign donations as long as they agree to stay within spending limits and a general election candidate can get a grant of approximately $ 100 million from the funds as long as he or she agrees not to make any private decision. financing of general elections.

The fund is financed by taxpayers who have the possibility of contributing $ 3 on their tax form each year.

The law has fallen into disuse due to the high cost of presidential elections, with candidates preferring to solicit private donations while building war chests that far exceed spending limits for money from the Presidential Election Fund . The only candidates to use public funds in 2016 were Democrat Martin O’Malley and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. O’Malley took just over a million dollars for his main campaign and Stein received just over $ 450,000 for his own. Stein did not use public funds for his general election campaign.

Former President Barack Obama was the first candidate since 1976 to forgo public funding – and spending limits – for his 2008 election campaign, and opponent John McCain was the last candidate to use the funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That is why Ernst sees an opportunity to inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the federal government’s response to coronaviruses without increasing the federal deficit or billing taxpayers. She suggests that the money be donated to the national strategic reserve of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, which works to obtain PPE and provide it to health workers.

However, Ernst’s $ 350 million will only be a drop in overall federal spending on the coronavirus threat. Congress has already passed and President Trump has already signed two laws totaling more than $ 108 billion to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and stimulate the economy.

Now, Congress is working on a bill that could spend more than $ 1 trillion on responding to coronaviruses. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, said he hoped to have an agreement with Democratic leaders on the bill Friday evening and hopes to pass it on Monday.