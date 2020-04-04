Senator Kelly Loeffler dropped his travel stock just before Trump barred him from traveling from Europe

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Sold shares for $ 46,027 in a Trip working days after purchasing the shares and just before President Trump restricts most trips from Europe to the United States in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report.

Trump announced on March 11 that the United States would suspend most European travel to the United States for 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19.

On March 10 and 11, Loeffler sold its shares in Booking Holdings, which facilitates online reservations for travel services, flights and hotels. These stocks were bought on March 6 – the day she visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta with President Trump to be updated on the fast-spreading virus.

Bloomberg first reported on stock trades, which were disclosed by Loeffler’s office

The travel and airline industries were virtually wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic that swept the world, forcing governments to place home stay orders for billions of people around the world.

Loeffler had bought the shares with her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, who is president of the New York Stock Exchange and whose net worth is north of $ 500 million.

Loeffler and her husband also sold stocks on January 24 – the same day she attended a briefing by two members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, according to a Daily Beast report.

Between that day and February 14, the couple sold stocks worth between $ 1.2 and $ 3.1 million, the report said. They also bought shares in a software maker that helps people work at home – just before millions of Americans were forced to leave their offices due to the epidemic, the report said.

Loeffler has denied allegations of wrongdoing in a recent appearance on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom”.

“If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that have been filed, you will notice below that I am only informed of my transactions once they have taken place – several weeks,” she said. “So certainly, these transactions – at least on my behalf – were a mix of buy and sell. Very routine for my wallet.”

“Its equity portfolio is independently managed by third-party advisers,” spokeswoman Kerry Rom told The Associated Press this week. “Sen. Loeffler continues to operate with integrity and transparency – in accordance with the spirit and the letter of the law. “

Loeffler was further scrutinized after the mandatory disclosure filed on Tuesday, and after she and Sprecher sold substantial portions of their portfolio last month, too.

According to the file, on four transactions in late February and early March, Sprecher bought between approximately $ 166,000 and $ 415,000 in DuPont shares. DuPont says it “is working 24 hours a day in all regions of the world to increase the capacity of protective clothing during this period of high demand” amid the coronavirus epidemic, according to its website.

The couple also bought up to $ 50,000 in Amazon shares, $ 250,000 in Chevron shares and $ 350,000 in CME shares, according to the disclosure. They simultaneously sold between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000 in DocuSign shares and up to $ 150,000 in Facebook shares, as well as holdings in retail stores, including Lululemon, TJ Maxx and Ross.

Loeffler is one of a handful of senators who face criticism amid stock market liquidation before the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the stock market in recent weeks.

Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Richard Burr, R-N.C., The Department of Justice is reportedly investigating its sale of $ 1.7 million in inventory in preparation for the coronavirus crisis. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also believed to be involved, and the FBI is said to have contacted Burr for information.

According to ProPublica, Burr used more than 30 transactions to dump between $ 628,000 and $ 1.72 million on February 13.

Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and her husband are said to have sold between $ 1.5 million and $ 6 million in shares to the Californian biotechnology company Allogene Therapeutics, between January 31 and February 18 , reported the New York Times.

And Senator James Inhofe, R-Okla., Sold up to $ 400,000 in inventory on January 27, to companies such as PayPal, Apple and real estate company Brookfield Asset Management, The New York Times also reported.

Brooke Singman and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.