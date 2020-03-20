Senator Kelly Loeffler reportedly `` dumped millions '' of stocks before coronavirus markets were exhausted

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Became the second legislator to sell stocks a few weeks before the coronavirus epidemic caused the stock markets to fall.

The Daily Beast reported Thursday that Loeffler had sold shares owned by her and her husband and on January 24, the same day that she participated in a closed-door coronavirus briefing as a member of the Senate’s health with the Trump administration, in the presence of Dr. Anthonly Fauci.

According to The report, it sold shares of Resideo Technologies “worth between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000”, the price of which “has fallen by more than half” since January.

In addition, 27 of the 29 transactions made in February by her and her husband were sales. A stock purchase was made in a company called Citrix, a telework software company, and was worth between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000. The company’s actions, as The Daily Beast noted, had seen a bump since the virus spread.

SEN. RICHARD BURR SOLD SUBSTANTIALLY 1.6 MILLION DOLLARS IN STOCK BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS CRIPPLED STOCK MARKET, FIND A REPORT

The report also claims that Loeffler and her husband sold co-ownership shares valued between $ 1,275,000 and $ 3,100,000 during the period from January 24 to February 14, depending on the transactions recorded.

Senator Loeffler’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Loeffler is not the only GOP senator who sold stocks before the market collapsed this month. According to ProPublica, the chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, Richard Burr “sold a significant percentage of its stocks, discharging between $ 582,029 and $ 1.56 million in its assets on February 13”. 29 separate transactions in documents listed on the US Senate website on financial disclosures because he was regularly informed of the growing threat of the virus.

A Burr spokesperson told Fox News: “Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus epidemic. As the situation continues to evolve on a daily basis, he was deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy and supported Congress’s immediate efforts to provide $ 7.8 billion. for response efforts and this week’s bipartisan bill to relieve American businesses and small families. “