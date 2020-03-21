Senator Loeffler Defends Against Alleged Insider Trading Says She Has “Nothing To Say” About Equity Portfolio

Tucker carlson wire rack Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., Friday after allegations of insider-like behavior were brought against her and three other U.S. senators.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) said that Loeffler “attended a [Jan. 24] briefing on [coronavirus] situation as a member of the Senate HELP [Health, Education, Labor and Pensions] Committee.

MEANING. BURR AND LOEFFLER SOLD MILLIONS IN STOCK BEFORE CORONAVIRUS CRIPPL MARKETS

“That same day, she and her husband made the first of dozens of stock sales between February 14 and February 14, worth up to $ 3.1 million. She also bought several shares from during this period, including Citrix, which produces telework software and could have been affected by the coronavirus epidemic. “

Loeffler’s husband is Jeffrey Sprecher, president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Carlson said that Loeffler and Senator Richard Burr, R-N.C. must be able to better explain their actions, claiming that Burr “liquidat[ed] his wallet and the[ied] to the public.”

Loeffler told Carlson on Friday that his financial advisers were making decisions to buy and sell stocks in his portfolio.

“I am only informed after I have made these transactions and I have nothing to say about what purchases and sales are executed and on the schedule. I am only informed when this happens – almost at the same time as the public report that we are doing it here, “she said.

Loeffler, who was appointed to the Senate in December by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and sworn in last January, told Carlson that she had spent the preparatory period for taking her oath making sure she complied with requirements of the Federal Election Commission, as well as the Stop Trading On Congresstional Knowledge Act of 2012, which governs its alleged activity.

“I decided that I was going to maintain the same posture that I had in the financial services sector, which was to have a third party and a set of advisers who were fully charged and able to carry out these transactions by myself. [so] that I should not be involved in any of the decisions regarding these financial transactions. “

She stated that this practice in the private sector succeeds in warding off allegations of insider trading and is a means of protecting oneself from having to streamline trading activities months after a transaction.

Carlson asked if the details of the trades in question “had raised bells” for her – as it was an investment in a company specializing in teleworking capabilities, and sales were related to industries that have experienced a recession since the virus the epidemic has started.

“I trust the professionals who manage the portfolio,” she replied. “I don’t get involved and I don’t have a say – I don’t want to have a say – I want to focus on my work for the Georgians.”

The press also pressured Loeffler about a video it posted on Twitter on March 10, weeks after the stock sale, in which it said: “the consumer is strong, the economy is strong [and] jobs are increasing. “

“I’m just wondering about the broader issue of assuring the public that the economy fine and coronavirus can be managed,” said Carlson. “When, of course, given your position, you know it’s not true.”

