Senator Mike Braun: “If we go beyond two weeks to a month, you are going to have a destruction of supply and demand”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE – As most of the United States remains stranded, small businesses are the hardest hit. Senator Mike Braun, R-IN., Said that “small businesses will generally not have lines of credit.”

SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS LOOKING FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIFE LOANS STIMULATED BY BIG BANKS RESTRICTIONS

Most small businesses depend on cash to operate, and with the country’s economy almost closed, the effects can create irreversible damage.

“Many small business owners make a living from their business, [and] maintain cash balances that are more day-to-day, “Braun told Fox News. “And that had an impact on restaurants and bars, in hair salons, on the economy of services disproportionately.”

With the stimulus bill underway and the Americans receiving their checks this week, the question many people are asking is, does this bill provide adequate support for small businesses? Braun said that what has been done so far is only a temporary measure and that the US government should not be expected to replace the dollar in a real economy.

DEMS BLOCKING MCCONNELL WILL SUBMIT TO QUICKLY APPROVE $ 250B FOR A SMALL BUSINESS FUND

“All that small businesses endure is the result of the government’s attempt to quell the disease. And we know it has to be done until it is accomplished. There is going to be a lot of national anxiety and it will have an impact on all businesses, ”said Braun.

President Trump has said he hopes the economy will be operational by May 1, but that may not correspond to the advice of some health experts. When it comes to reopening the economy, the senator from Indiana said it would not be as fast in some places.

“I think you won’t be able to open it that quickly in places that were devastated by the first incursion, that initial impact, the six or seven states in the northeast.” Ironically you saw a place like washington which was an early hotspot that seems [to have] found a way to go through it and mitigate the explosions like it did in the northeast, “said Braun.

TED CRUZ: SMALL BUSINESSES SHOULD WAIT FOR “BUREAUCRATIC OBSTACLES” WHEN APPLYING FOR A LOAN

On small business advice, Braun, an entrepreneur and member of the Senate Budget Committee, said that small businesses must innovate in these difficult times and find ways to reopen while maintaining policies of social distancing.

“Now you have to be entrepreneurial and innovative to do everything you can. Exercise your own minds and talents and I hope you had reservations. And if not, that’s why we’ve put in place a three-pronged plan through the federal government that ensures your employees get improved unemployment insurance, “said Braun.