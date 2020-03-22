Senator Rand Paul tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Has been tested positive for coronavirus and will remain in quarantine, according to his official Twitter account.

The senator is currently in quarantine and continues to work, while employees at Paul’s office in Washington, D.C., have worked remotely for ten days.

REPRESENTATIVE. MARIO DIAZ-BALART IS THE FIRST CONGRESS TO ANNOUNCE A TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling well and is in quarantine, ”the account tweeted Sunday afternoon. “He is asymptomatic and has been tested with too much caution due to his numerous travels and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with an infected person. “

“He hopes to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends and will continue to work for the people of Kentucky during this difficult time,” said a second tweet. “Ten days ago, our D.C. office started operating remotely, so virtually no staff member had contact with Senator Rand Paul.”

Paul is the first member of the Senate known to have been infected with a coronavirus, but representatives Mario Diaz-Ballart, R-Fla., And Ben McAdams, D-Utah, were also tested positive, as were two staff members Congress.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., And several other members of Congress also announced that they would self-quarantine after possible exposure to the virus.