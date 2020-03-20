Senator Richard Burr sold around $ 1.6 million in stock before coronavirus crippled stock market, report finds

According to a new report, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr, R-N.C., Could have cashed in before the stock market plummeted due to the coronavirus epidemic.

ProPublica alleged Thursday that Burr “sold a large percentage of its inventory, discharging between $ 582,029 and $ 1.56 million from its holdings on February 13, 29 separate transactions“In documents listed on the US Senate website on financial disclosures because he was regularly informed of the growing threat of the virus.

A Burr spokesperson told Fox News: “Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made several weeks before the U.S. and financial markets showed signs of volatility due to the growing coronavirus epidemic. As the situation continues to evolve on a daily basis, he was deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy and supported Congress’s immediate efforts to provide $ 7.8 billion. for response efforts and this week’s bipartisan bill to relieve American businesses and small families. “

This followed another report from NPR, who alleged that Burr warned “a small group of well-connected citizens” during a lunch in late February about the potential impact of the virus, according to a secret recording of the conversation obtained.

“There is one thing I can tell you about this: it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” said Burr in the recording. “It probably looks more like the pandemic of 1918”.

Burr responded to NPR’s “tabloid-style hit play” in a long Twitter response.

“In a successful tabloid-style play today, NPR knowingly and irresponsibly misrepresented a speech I made last month on the threat of coronaviruses,” said Burr. “This luncheon was hosted on February 27 by the North Carolina State Society. It was publicly announced and widely followed. NPR knew, but did not report, that the participants also included many non-members, staff bipartisan Congress and representatives of the governor. Office. “

Intel’s Senate President rejected the idea that the North Carolina State Society is a “high-income donor group” and refuted the suggestion that he and other Republicans, including President Trump, were not taking not publicly the virus epidemic seriously at the time.

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation. To know if we have succeeded in halting it, we must take an accurate account of our nation’s response. NPR makes us less secure, “concluded Burr.

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-Georgia, also reportedly sold millions in stock before the virus ravages the market. According to The Daily Beast, she and her husband sold condominium shares between January 24 and February 14 worth between $ 1,275,000 and $ 3,100,000.

Loeffler did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.