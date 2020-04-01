Senator Rick Scott sounds alarm bells on WHO response to coronaviruses and calls for investigation

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Senator Rick Scott Tuesday called for a congressional investigation into the World Health Organization, accusing the agency of helping China cover the extent of the coronavirus pandemic and promote disinformation.

the Florida Republican has already expressed concerns about the World Health Agency’s relationship with Beijing.

“WHO’s mission is to disseminate information about public health to the world so that each country can make the best decisions to keep its citizens safe,” said Scott in a statement. “With regard to the coronavirus, the WHO has failed. They must be held accountable for their role in promoting misinformation and helping Communist China to cover a global pandemic.”

WUHAN RESIDENTS SAY CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS PUBLISHED BY CHINA DO NOT ADD

Scott, a frequent critic of China, cited WHO praise for Beijing’s response to the pandemic and said the organization “purposely diverted propaganda” from the Chinese Communist Party.

He referred to a January 14 tweet in which WHO said that preliminary investigations by the Chinese authorities had found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the virus, which originated in Wuhan.

“We know that China is communist lying about the number of cases and deaths, what it knew and when it knew it – and the WHO never bothered to investigate further,” said Scott. “Their inaction has cost lives.”

He requested that hearings be held once Congress returns to Washington next month.

The WHO has been the subject of harsh criticism in recent months over its relations with China. In his statement, Scott referred to his refusal to allow Taiwan into the organization. Last week, Taiwan accused China of manipulating the WHO to change the story of its response in its favor.

“From the start of the epidemic at the end of last year, China has concealed and manipulated the WHO to pretend that everything is fine,” said Cho Jung-tai, chairman of the ruling Progressive Democratic Party in Taiwan. according to Reuters.

“The approach of the Chinese Communist Party regime of maintaining stability and neglecting people’s lives and health has caused the epidemic to spread, and severely damaged the carefully conceived image of China as a great power. “, he added.

WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on Tuesday.

China has started a massive propaganda effort in recent weeks to masquerade as the hope of the world as cases of coronavirus continue to escalate worldwide. Beijing continues to be accused of concealing COVID-19 cases at the very beginning of the epidemic and of silencing the doctors who sounded the alarm.

Residents of Wuhan, however, say that the alleged decrease in cases and welfare stories made from Beijing do not match.