Senator Sanders on efforts to stop Biden’s momentum; Dr. Anthony Fauci on the American response to the coronavirus

This is a rush transcript of “Fox News Sunday”, March 8, 2020. This copy may not be in final form and may be updated.

CHRIS WALLACE, ANCHOR: I’m Chris Wallace.

President Trump is stepping up the federal response to the coronavirus as the epidemic kills more than 3,000 people worldwide.

(START VIDEO)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We are ready. We are really, very prepared for everything.

WALLACE: As the president tries to calm fears, the fallout continues – shaking up markets, disrupting travel and closing schools.

We will discuss the direction it will take with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

The 2020 Democrat field is shrinking to just two – as Bernie Sanders seeks to stop Joe Biden’s booming momentum.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: They don’t call it Super Tuesday for nothing.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CNADIDATE: We will win the Democratic nomination.

WALLACE: With the next big vote this Tuesday in six states, we will ask Sanders if he can reverse the Democratic nomination race once again.

In addition, a surprise Friday evening as the president plots his re-election campaign. He replaces Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney with a key ally, Congressman Mark Meadows.

We will question our Sunday panel on the redesign of the west wing.

And, our “Power Player of the Week”, a former rocket specialist, shares her love of STEM as Girl Scout leaders.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: We want to make sure that girls have these skills to be not only technology users, but also creators, inventors and creators.

WALLACE: Everything right now on “Fox News Sunday”.

(END OF VIDEO)

WALLACE: And, again, hello from FOX News in Washington.

We are following two great stories today, firstly, the continued spread of the coronavirus. The United States now has more than 400 confirmed cases, 19 deaths and six states declaring emergencies.

Meanwhile, the Democratic race is for Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, we’re only two days away from another round of primaries. Six states, including Michigan, the first major rust-belt state to vote.

In a minute, we will speak to Senator Sanders as he prepares to face Biden for the first time.

But first, let’s get Kevin Corke in the President’s retirement report at Mar-a-Lago with the latest on coronavirus, Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, CORRESPONDENT FOX NEWS: Chris, overnight, we learned that a sailor recently returned from overseas, this sailor is now in Virginia, tested positive for the virus. He is currently being treated in a hospital there. Just the latest example of the continued spread of the disease here at home and abroad.

(START VIDEO)

CORKE: From the White House to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, a response from all hands of the Trump administration aimed to reassure Americans that its strategy to contain the coronavirus works.

ASSET: We are the only country in this sense that is proactive. We are totally proactive and we are fully equipped to deal with it.

Thank you very much everybody.

CORKE: But the White House’s readiness is both tested and questioned. Critics argue that the administration has not produced enough test equipment to detect the true scope of the virus which has now spread to dozens of states and the District of Columbia, causing events like the annual South by Southwest rally in Texas and California authorities must delay berthing privileges for the cruise ship Grand Princess affected by the virus.

Globally, the epidemic sent shock waves from China, where a hospital for the infirm collapsed yesterday in Italy, where 16 million people were quarantined.

Back at the White House, a staff reshuffle closed an eventful week as the President tweeted that he would replace acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney with retired North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows , a staunch supporter of the president.

(END OF VIDEO)

CORKE: On Capitol Hill tomorrow, the House should set up a special center to prepare the infrastructure for a possible telework as Capitol Hill becomes the last front in the fight – Chris.

WALLACE: Kevin Corke, reporting for Mar-a-Lago – Kevin, thank you.

We will see more about the coronavirus later in the program, but first, let’s get back to politics.

And join us from the Michigan election campaign, Bernie Sanders, Democratic presidential candidate and senator.

Senator, since Super Tuesday, you have been attacking Joe Biden a lot on a number of issues. Looked.

(START CLIP)

SANDERS: One of us in this race led the opposition to the war in Iraq. One of us led the opposition to disastrous trade deals. One of us has spent his whole life fighting social security cuts.

(END OF CLIP)

WALLACE: Senator, now that it’s a race for two and you’re going to have a debate for two next Sunday, how far are you going after Joe Biden without separating and helping Donald Trump win re-elections?

SANDERS: Well, Chris, that’s the right question. Joe Biden is a friend of mine. Joe Biden is a decent guy.

What Joe said is that if I win the nomination, he will be there for me, and I said that if he wins the nomination, I will be there for him because we both recognize that we have a president who is a pathological liar, and I say that without any joy in my heart, like someone who runs a corrupt administration, someone who apparently never read the Constitution of the United States and thinks he is above the law. So Biden and I, no matter who wins this victory, will be together to defeat Trump, but now that it is a two-way race, it is important that the voters of this country ask themselves two questions. Number one, which candidate is the strongest in terms of being able to defeat Trump. And second, what are the differences in a case.

Joe has been in Washington for a long time like me. And I mean that when people see the documents, Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I opposed the war in Iraq. Joe voted for the rescue of Wall Street, I strongly opposed the rescue of Wall Street.

When you go to the Midwest, we’re in Michigan right now. You go to Wisconsin, you arrived in Pennsylvania, people want to know your point of view on trade, because disastrous trade agreements like NAFTA and PNTR with China have cost this country more than 4 million well-paying jobs, decimated communities here in Michigan.

I helped lead the objections to these trade deals, Joe voted for them.

WALLACE: Senator, Joe Biden is also attacking you and here he is best placed to help American workers. Looked.

(START CLIP)

BIDEN: Now let’s go to Michigan, Bernie, we’ll see if it’s true. I’m the guy who helped bail out the auto industry. What did you do, old friend? Let’s go.

(END OF CLIP)

WALLACE: He says you have big plans, he gets results.

SANDERS: Well, I think in terms of results, when you support the disastrous war in Iraq, when you support the Wall Street bailout, when you support terrible trade deals –

WALLACE: Well, what about – but what about automatic bailout, sir?

SANDERS: Well, the automatic bailout was done by the Obama administration and it was a step forward. But I think sometimes Joe takes a little credit as a vice president for initiatives that have been led by President Obama and by many members of Congress.

WALLACE: Let’s take a look at practical policy here. The jackpot on Tuesday – or the biggest jackpot – is Michigan with 125 delegates. You won a major upset victory there in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

SANDERS: Yes.

WALLACE: But on Super Tuesday, you lost to Biden among what many people would think of as your base, white working-class voters in a number of states. And Biden taunted you about your lack of support among other groups.

He’s there.

(START THE VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: It’s ridiculous. Bernie, you have been beaten by the overwhelming support I have from the African American community, Bernie. You were beaten because of the suburban women, Bernie.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: If you were to lose Tuesday in the first industrial state in the Midwest to vote in Michigan, how serious is it? To what extent and do you plan to give up?

SANDERS: Well, no, I certainly wouldn’t consider giving up. You know, Chris, the media is asking you, is it this state or this state of life or death? I was asked this in Iowa. I was asked this in New Hampshire.

We have reached California, the largest state in this country. We are winning big among Latin voters. We win among young people.

You know, when you talk about the future of this country, or the future of the Democratic Party, we might want to look at where the young people are.

And what young people are saying is that we need to act aggressively to ensure that health care is a right for all. Young people want to raise this minimum wage to at least $ 15 an hour. Young people want us to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, build the affordable housing we need. And, by the way, young people understand that we have massive levels of income and wealth inequality. We have three or more people in wealth in the lower half of America. They want changes. They are concerned about climate change. They are concerned about racism and sexism.

So I think if you look at the general electorate, you look at the future of this country, I think you have a lot of energy behind it. As recently as yesterday, Chris, as recently as yesterday, failed to attract media attention for any reason. We have the rally at Grand Park in Chicago. We had 15,000 people outside.

So I feel good with the momentum we have. I think we’re going to do well on Tuesday and I think we’re going to beat Biden.

WALLACE: Beat Biden in Michigan?

SANDERS: Yes, I do. Yes. I think the ballot – you know, the last time, as you said, it was seen as a big shake-up –

WALLACE: It’s true.

SANDERS: – because the ballot literally dropped 20 points a day before the elections.

WALLACE: Okay. You mentioned in your last answer about income inequality and I want to emphasize this with you. Here’s something you said last fall: I don’t think billionaires should exist.

First of all, a few billionaires, let’s talk about it, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos, have created more than a million jobs, probably more than a million more in terms of spinoffs because this – as it goes from their businesses, and created billions of dollars in wealth. Why should they share the wealth they create, which not only helps them, but has helped many Americans?

SANDERS: Chris, I have nothing personal against a billionaire. But when you look at an economy and an economy today where the top 1% has more wealth than the bottom 92%, where in the past 30 years the top 1% has seen wealth of $ 21 trillion increase while that the bottom half of America has actually gone down, where real wages have potentially stagnated in the past 45 years, workers in America not making a nickel more in real dollars than 45 years ago, when you slept half a million people tonight on the streets of homeless America, when the very, very wealthy get rich, when half of our people live from paycheck to paycheck, 87 million uninsured or underinsured, 45 million people with student debt, young people can ” I can’t afford to go to university – I’m now in Michigan, go to Detroit. You have a school district there that is underfunded with –

WALLACE: But –

SANDERS: – so we have to define our priorities. This is what we need to do –

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: Let me – two questions. First, let’s take the case of Bill Gates. It has created a whole new way for people to get information, to chat, to communicate with each other, a huge increase in the way we live now.

SANDERS: Yes.

WALLACE: It is unimaginable not to have Microsoft and the different things that are created. A —

SANDERS: He deserves a lot of credit for that, Chris, I applaud him.

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: So let me just say this. First, it created a great economy. He gives billions of dollars, some might say he has done much more with his wealth than any politician, and my …

SANDERS: Chris, Chris –

WALLACE: – which is a question. And the other, how far would you go as a Social Democrat in terms of workers’ control over companies?

SANDERS: Okay.

Well, two questions. No one belittles the achievements of Bill Gates or anyone else. But we have to look culturally at what’s going on. Do people like the Walton family, for example, owner of Wal-Mart, make well over $ 100 billion, while their employees make $ 11 or $ 12 an hour. No one belittles people who have made significant achievements, but enough is really enough.

Does Mike Bloomberg really need $ 65 billion? To see his wealth increase by $ 15 billion over the past –

(CROSSTALK)

SANDERS: – a few years.

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: What do you think of worker control?

SANDERS: Well, in terms of controlling workers, I think it’s important to put workers on the boards of big companies. And I’ll tell you why, when you do that, companies are not going to be so quick to close in America and move to China, Mexico and other low-wage countries.

I want workers to say, you know what, I have a job, my ideas count. I’m just not a cog in a machine. And in Vermont, by the way, and in every state in the country, where you have businesses where workers make a big contribution to what’s going on, absenteeism goes down, productivity goes up.

For me, democracy does not only mean voting every four years, having a say in the work you work for.

WALLACE: I had –

SANDERS: I like this argument.

WALLACE: I have two other questions that I want to try to grasp here, sir.

Recently, there has been a lot of talk about your support for certain aspects – and I stress this point – of Cuba’s aspects of Castro. There is a story that came out this week that in 2014, you were part of a congressional delegation that went to Cuba and that you met an American political prisoner named Alan Gross there and he said that it was is the conversation you both had.

(START AUDIO CLIP)

ALAN GROSS, CONTRACTOR, GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES: He said, I quote, I do not know what is going so wrong in this country. How could he be so insensitive to making this remark to a political hostage – me.

(END OF AUDIO CLIP)

WALLACE: Senator, did you say that to an American …

SANDERS: No, I don’t have –

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: – political prisoner in Cuba?

SANDERS: I remember this trip – I remember this trip very well and I remember the terrible conditions in which Mr. Gross lived. Her teeth were rotting. I did not make this statement.

Why Mr. Gross says this, I have no idea. But I did not make this statement.

WALLACE: Look, Cuba is an authoritarian country. Saudi Arabia is an authoritarian country.

And, Chris, if you check my file, I happen to be old-fashioned, not like Donald Trump. I don’t think Putin is a nice guy. I don’t think Kim Jong-un from North Korea is a nice guy.

I speak for democracy all over the world, be it in Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Russia, wherever it is.

WALLACE: Finally, there was a fascinating profile of you in “The New York Times”, I don’t know if you had the chance to read it yesterday.

He said that when you are in hotels, you want a room that is away from ice makers and elevators, which I have to tell you, I think that’s perfectly reasonable. He also said that you want your room to be 60 degrees.

And the question I have, sir, is, when you’re on the road, do you hang meat in your room?

(TO LAUGH)

SANDERS: I’ll tell you, you know, maybe if – having lived in Vermont for the past 50 years, I don’t sleep well when the room gets very, very hot. And my poor wife has faced this for decades.

So I – you know, and sometimes in hotels, at night, they turn off the air conditioning and it’s pretty hot and I don’t sleep and we’re a lot on the road. But I like – I have to admit, I admit, I like cold rooms.

WALLACE: And – and in 15 seconds, he also said you like watching old boxing matches on TV. Who is your favorite fighter, sir?

SANDERS: I would go with Muhammad Ali, who was not only a great fighter, one of the great heavyweight champions of all time, but he was just an amazing human being and was probably the athlete the most loved of his time. WALLACE: Do you think he could have beaten Joe Louis (ph)?

SANDERS: Yes, I do.

WALLACE: Senator Sanders, thank you. Thank you for —

SANDERS: You asked.

WALLACE: By the way, Joe Louis was from Michigan. You’re going to be in trouble with this.

SANDERS: And, by the way, I know. I just met – it turns out that Chokwe Lumumba, who is the – who is the mayor of Jackson, Mississippi, is campaigning for me in Michigan. It turns out that his relationships, his family, are directly linked to Joe Louis, whose real name was Joseph Barrow. Barrow’s family here in Michigan.

WALLACE: It’s true. You have – you have – political repair work to be done this afternoon. Senator, thank you. Thank you for your time on this busy weekend. Have a nice trip on the country track, sir.

SANDERS: Thank you very much, Chris.

WALLACE: Then we’ll bring our Sunday group over to discuss what’s at stake on Tuesday.

Plus President Trump’s new chief of staff.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(START THE VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: We are very alive!

(Cheers and applause)

BIDEN: And make no mistake, this campaign will send Donald Trump racing. This campaign is taking off, join us.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Well, what a difference a week makes. A Joe Biden reinvigorated, because the results of Super Tuesday put him at the top of the Democratic nomination.

And now is the time for our Sunday group, co-founder of The Federalist, Ben Domenech, political analyst at Fox News, Juan Williams, former Democrat Congressman, Donna Edwards, and Jason Riley of the Wall Street Journal.

Well, congressman, where is the Democrat race now, how solid is Biden’s position as a leader, and is it possible for Bernie Sanders to flip the script once again?

DONNA EDWARDS, FORMER DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS WOMAN: Well, look, coming out of Super Tuesday, Biden couldn’t have had a better night. I mean, he swept a ton of 14 states, he’s in a very solid position, it looks like he’s bringing together the Democratic coalition, we’re going to have to beat Donald Trump in November.

But I think it’s still a finish race, and there may be some catching up to do, but Biden is in a very solid and strong position for the next races on Tuesday.

WALLACE: And we have to point out that this morning only, Kamala Harris, the California senator, former presidential candidate, has now endorsed Joe Biden.

Jason, we’ve already taken this route. Last summer, Biden was unbeatable, then Warren was in the lead. I mean, if we had talked a week ago, certainly ten days ago, we would have said, can someone stop Bernie Sanders, and now it’s Joe Biden.

So, one, how do you see the race? And do you think there is a possibility that would see even more twists and turns?

JASON RILEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: We could, I think Biden’s advance is real, but I don’t think he can get too comfortable. I think he benefited from a few things, one is that the Democrats, I think, learned from what happened to the Republicans in 2016, and you saw Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, and even Beto O ‘Rourke in Texas, inside and inside an alternative to – I’m sorry, they got out of the race, and they turned around and approved Biden, and that’s something the Republicans, of course did not do in 2016, when it came to approving an alternative to Donald Trump.

I also think Biden took advantage of Bernie Sanders’ underperformance in this cycle, as he did four years ago. Yes, he is doing better with young voters, but they currently represent a lower percentage of the electoral audience than four years ago. We’re talking about how Trump took advantage of Clinton’s Senate stomach saying four years ago, but Clinton did the same in elementary school.

There were a lot of anti-Hillary feelings the last time. Bernie took advantage of it, it’s there this time, you see him suffering because of that.

WALLACE: Well, there is another great political story to be wanted too, it is that on Friday evening, President Trump announced, there you see them on the screen, he replaces Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff of the House Blanche with her fourth chief of staff and just over three years old, Congressman Mark Meadows from North Carolina.

Well, why the change and what you think he says about the President’s strategy when he is seriously preparing to enter the 2020 election campaign?

BEN DOMENECH, THE FEDERALIST: The president would have disparaged Mick Mulvaney as chief of staff months ago. It was something he wanted to do much earlier, but the removal process, as it unfolded, really did not allow him to do it. Now we have someone who is really sort of a Republican Party story, in terms of Mark Meadows, someone who is the founder of the Freedom Caucus, a very ideological conservative, someone who would have even hesitated to go at the convention in 2016, because he didn’t know if he wanted to be there to support Donald Trump.

Now, he is someone who is as loyal as possible and has been a strong advocate for him on this network and on others during the impeachment process. Meadows is someone who I think is just a signal to the Conservatives that Trump knows who he is close to, that he will stick with them, and that he will make this point to his Republican base in the future, in what he considers to be a base election where he has a lot he can say and defend, for reasons why he should be sent back to the White House (ph).

WALLACE: Juan, the president reportedly told a group of donors on Friday evening that Mark Meadows was going to be his Jim Baker, Ronald Reagan’s first highly regarded chief of staff.

You and I covered the Reagan White House. Do you think this president really wants a Jim Baker?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS POLITICAL ANALYST: No, because – I mean, Jim Baker – first of all, Jim Baker was respected through politics – a consensus builder, and someone who is a student of machinery of government in terms of the functioning of government. He therefore had a deep appreciation of the government’s ability to serve the American people.

Mark Meadows is known as brandon. What you just heard, it’s the Freedom Caucus fire, but it’s also a guy who made fun of the government – remember, they closed in 2013, it was Freedom Caucus, it was Mark Meadows, and he has a disgust for the way the government actually works. On the contrary, he thinks government is a problem and has attacked bureaucrats and public servants.

So it is exactly the opposite. I think it’s a basic game. I think that says to people who are big supporters of Trump, we have our guy right next to the president, and I think there was a loss of confidence in Mick Mulvaney, especially after this press conference, when he talked about quid pro quos, and the like, but on the other hand, I think there was a low density was in charge.

Well, the president is now after the indictment, calling and pushing people who are not disloyal, but calling in terms of loyalists. You know, Hope is coming back and he’s playing right now to consolidate before the election.

WALLACE: Jason, your thoughts on the Meadows meeting, and the people who continue in this White House.

RILEY: I’m actually reluctant to read too much on the Meadows date. I think, you know, the chief of staff has always been a manager or custodian of the Oval Office.

I don’t think Trump is quite in this role, I think he sees that the chief of staff is another assistant, and he’s looking for someone who’s going to be a fighter for him, especially in the media and be faithful to him. I think Mark Meadows is checking these two boxes, and he will be fine.

WALLACE: MP?

EDWARDS: I mean, I agree. I think the choice of Meadows is actually a signal to people that there could be a spokesperson, a little more disciplined, I think Mulvaney had, and therefore, the confidence of the president. But changing the chief of staff, frankly, will not make a difference for this president. The president is really his own chief of staff, and Mark Meadows may be a replacement, but he is really Donald Trump.

WALLACE: Well, let’s hope he actually gets to the election, he’s not a replacement for this kind of weather.

Panel, we need to take a break here. See you a little later.

Upon our return, the spread of the coronavirus around the world, and here in the United States, we will discuss the response with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s best infectious disease expert.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WALLACE: When he arrives, the president defends his coronavirus management services and minimizes concerns about the test kits.

(START THE VIDEO CLIP)

ASSET: They have the test and the tests are fine. Anyone who needs a test gets a test.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: We will be interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci on screening requests and other public health concerns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WALLACE: As Americans prepare for the medical and economic impacts of the coronavirus, US officials are trying to encourage the preparation without causing panic.

Join us now, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

Doctor, welcome to FOX NEWS SUNDAY.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGIES AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Nice to be with you, Chris.

WALLACE: What is the latest news on the spread of coronavirus across the country and the number of deaths here?

FAUCI: Well, we obviously have an acceleration of cases now. If you look at it, we get more and more of it every day. We have somewhere between 350 and 350. We will probably be close to 400 if we haven’t already. We have at least 18 dead and they continue to come every passing day.

What we are seeing is what is known as community spread in certain parts of the country, particularly in the Washington State area, Seattle. Yes.

WALLACE: So Italy has just announced that it will lock an entire region of northern Italy that includes Milan and Venice with a quarter of the population, millions of people, no one will be allowed except in extraordinary circumstances to go in or out.

FAUCI: Okay.

WALLACE: Could it happen here?

FAUCI: You know, we – we have to be realistic. I – I don’t think it would be as draconian as anybody in anybody. Mais il y aura, si nous continuons à obtenir des cas comme celui-ci, en particulier au niveau communautaire, il y aura ce que nous appelons l’atténuation où vous devrez faire essentiellement de la distanciation sociale, garder les gens hors des endroits surpeuplés, jeter un œil au sérieux , avez-vous vraiment besoin de voyager? Ce genre de choses.

Et je pense que c’est particulièrement important parmi les plus vénérables. Et c’est la chose que le CDC et le Département d’État vont faire des recommandations sur la façon dont les personnes qui ont des conditions sous-jacentes, ce sont les plus vulnérables, en particulier les personnes âgées avec des conditions sous-jacentes. Maladie cardiaque, maladie pulmonaire chronique, diabète. Pour faire tout de suite, pas attendre, mais maintenant, pour jeter un coup d’œil sur les choses à haut risque, les endroits bondés, monter dans les avions, et absolument pas monter sur un bateau de croisière.

WALLACE: Donc, je veux – je veux insister sur cette question, cependant, de l’Italie.

FAUCI: D’accord.

WALLACE: Pourriez-vous – pourriez-vous voir une situation, vous savez, vous – beaucoup parler de Seattle et – et de ce qui se passe là-bas, où une ville est fermée ou un État ou une région est fermé et vous essentiellement dis juste, pour – et dans le cas de l’Italie, c’est jusqu’au 3 avril, personne à l’intérieur, personne à l’extérieur.

FAUCI: C’est possible. Je pense que ce que vous devez faire en temps réel, et c’est la raison pour laquelle nous avons évalué littéralement chaque jour. Vous savez, vous ne voulez pas alarmer les gens, mais étant donné la propagation que nous voyons, vous savez, tout est possible. Et c’est la raison pour laquelle nous devons être prêts à prendre toutes les mesures appropriées pour contenir et atténuer l’épidémie.

WALLACE: OK, pendant ce temps, le bateau de croisière, le Grand Princess –

FAUCI: D’accord.

WALLACE: Le dernier appel est qu’il a 3 500 personnes, qu’il va peut-être doc dès demain sur un quai non occupé dans la baie de San Francisco. Les gens vont ensuite être enlevés du navire. Ils vont être envoyés en quarantaine, les californiens dans une base en Californie, les autres dans une base en Géorgie.

Êtes-vous à l’aise avec cela ou préféreriez-vous que ces gens restent sur ce navire?

FAUCI: Non, absolument pas. Lors de nos réunions, je recommande très fortement de retirer ces personnes de ce navire. Nous ne voulons pas avoir une répétition de ce que nous avons vu au Diamond Princess où le navire est devenu presque un point chaud de transition. Maintenant, je suis fermement convaincu de les faire partir et de les placer sous la quarantaine et / ou les soins appropriés pour ceux qui sont malades.

WALLACE: Il y a eu une certaine confusion au sujet de la réponse dans ce pays à la maladie. Tout d’abord, quand un vaccin sera disponible.

Looked.

(COMMENCER LE CLIP VIDÉO)

ATOUT: J’ai entendu des chiffres très rapides, une question de mois, et j’ai entendu à peu près qu’une année serait un nombre extérieur.

HOMME NON IDENTIFIÉ: Qu’est-ce que ça va être déployable? Et ce sera au plus tôt un an à un an et demi, quelle que soit la vitesse à laquelle vous allez.

(FIN DU CLIP VIDÉO)

WALLACE: En réalité, quelle est la première date à laquelle un vaccin sera disponible pour les Américains?

FAUCI: Oui. Je pense que les gens doivent apprécier la différence entre un vaccin dont vous avez prouvé l’efficacité. Cela va prendre un an à un an et demi. Lorsque vous pouvez l’étendre, et c’est la raison pour laquelle nous avons rencontré les sociétés pharmaceutiques, car une fois que vous avez montré que cela fonctionne, vous devez l’étendre à des centaines de millions de doses. Nous parlons d’au moins un an à un an et demi. Au moins, au mieux.

WALLACE: On dirait que vous pensez que c’est plus long que ça.

FAUCI: Eh bien, vous savez, c’est peut-être en ce qui concerne – je veux dire, je – Chris, le test était en train de le faire en ce moment, de le faire passer en phase un, est le plus rapide que nous ayons jamais fait. Ne confondez pas cela avec le moment où vous pouvez le mettre dans le bras de quelqu’un de manière déployable.

Je pense donc que nous devons vraiment être – réalisez que, pour l’instant, la réponse ne sera pas un vaccin. Si, en fait, nous entrons dans un cycle, où nous revenons l’année prochaine, alors nous aurions probablement une certaine opportunité pour un vaccin.

WALLACE: Il y a également eu des contradictions quant au moment et au nombre de personnes pouvant se faire tester. Jetez un oeil à cela.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Anybody that needs a test gets the test. We — they’re there. They have the tests. And the tests are beautiful. Anybody that needs a test, get a test.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT: We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: Can anybody who needs a test get a test now?

FAUCI: The fact is, the tests are out there. There was a misstep early on with regard to the tests, namely a technical difficulty. But right now, about 1.1 million tests are out there now. They’ll be an additional about 640,000 on let’s say Monday. And then at least another 4 million, particularly now that we’re engaging the private sector.

Now, when you say that they’re out there, if you go to a doctor, it’s up to the doctor to order the test. And if that happens, a person should have a test available. But it’s no doubt, Chris, you have to be realistic, early on there were some missteps that delayed it, but I think —

WALLACE: I want to — I want to — I want to pick up on that, Doctor.

FAUCI: OK.

WALLACE: And — and the question of testing. I want to put some numbers on the screen.

As of Thursday, the CDC had tested only 1,583 people in California, only 516 tests. Meanwhile, in South Korea, more than 66,000 people were tested within a week of the first case of community transmission. And they can now tested 10,000 people a day.

Why are we so far behind?

FAUCI: You know, I think — I mean it gets back to what I said in the beginning, that the — the CDC made a test, there was a technical glitch there. The CDC provides tests for the public health groups in the state and local.

What we really need to do now, which were the numbers that I mentioned to you, is to get the private sector involved so that you could literally flood it with millions and millions of tests. That is happening now, but, in fact, the American people need to realize that in the beginning there was a glitch and we need to overcome that now.

WALLACE: You spoke with “Politico” recently, and I want to put up part of what you had to say. You said, you should never destroy your own credibility, and you don’t want to go to war with the president, but you’ve got to walk the fine balance of making sure you continue to tell the truth.”

You have had to correct the president a few times, especially on the availability and the schedule for vaccines. Where do you personally draw the line between reassuring people, but staying away from the spin?

FAUCI: Yes, I try as best as possible, and I think I succeed over many years of staying away from spin and just give people the information that you need based on evidence and hard facts. When you have the evidence, you give it as it is. If you don’t have all the evidence, because we’re in a dynamic situation, you use your best judgment and recommendations and guidelines, but you must always, always be truthful with the American public.

WALLACE: There’s a story today on AP that the White House overruled the CDC, which wanted to warn elderly people and people in physically fragile conditions not to get on commercial airplanes. One, do you know that whether that’s true or not. And, two, what would you tell a relative of yours who was in —

FAUCI: Right.

WALLACE: Either in that class, either elderly or physically fragile, would you say staff off airplanes?

FAUCI: No. Well, here’s the deal, I can tell you right away, Chris, that no one overruled anybody about saying this. So let me say it loud and clear now. The CDC has a health alert and the State Department has more of a travel alert.

Right now, I’m telling the American people, based on everything that’s agreed upon in the task force, that if you are an individual who has an underlying condition, particularly an elderly person with an underlying condition, right now, not wait, you should start to distance yourself from the risk, crowds, getting on a plane, on a long plane trip, and, above all, don’t get on a cruise ship. That is a health issue.

What the State Department is saying from a logistics standpoint, don’t get on a cruise ship because you could come out, have a person on there, then all of a sudden you find yourself not being able to get back and quarantine. No one has told us not to say that, and I’m saying it very clearly now on your show.

WALLACE: Finally, I have noticed, you’ve been all over television the last few days. You have a bit of a raspy voice. Have you tested yourself or had yourself tested for the coronavirus?

FAUCI: My — no, because I have not been at risk. My raspy voice is the fact that I’m talking too much on TV shows.

WALLACE: Well, keep doing it. You are a voice of reason and science and authority. And I think when people hear you, they — your — they have reason to think they’re getting the straight scoop.

FAUCI: Thank you.

WALLACE: Thank you very much, Doctor.

FAUCI: Thank you for giving me the opportunity, Chris.

WALLACE: Always good to talk with you, sir.

Up next, we’ll bring back our Sunday group to discuss the president’s plan to contain the outbreak.

Plus, what would you like to ask the panel about how the spread of the virus could threaten the U.S. economy? Just go to FaceBook or Twitter and FOX NEWS SUNDAY and we may use your question on the air.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The tests are all perfect, like the letter was perfect. La transcription était parfaite.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WALLACE: President Trump mixing politics and public health as he discusses the availability of coronavirus tests and tries to reassure the public. And we’re back now with the panel.

Ben, how do you think President Trump is handling the coronavirus? How do you think his administration is handling the coronavirus?

DOMENECH: Well, I think that as your prior guest, the good doctor, said, there were some early glitches in terms of their handling of this.

I think the thing that’s really on the mind of the president, though, is his broader agenda going into the 2020 election. And I think that that is changing and shifting a little bit of the things that he’s saying about this in a way that he should really correct because he shouldn’t be viewing this in the context of politics, he should be viewing it in the contest of public health. And there, I think, needs to be a real sticking to the talking points that he has, the facts as we know them, and not shifting the two because he’s worried, frankly, about what this is going to do to the economy in a way that he, I think, is responding to questions in the media, which are legitimate, about the kind of economic impact this is going to have.

WALLACE: We asked you for questions for the panel, and on the issue of how the coronavirus could impact, or even threaten the U.S. economy, we got this on Twitter from Texas Guy, has the coverage, media coverage of the coronavirus been overhyped.

Juan, how do you answer Texas Guy?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think there are alarmists out there, but, you know, the president, I think, has been somewhat partisan, wearing that red hat, calling the government of Washington state, Jay Inslee, a snake and all that. I just don’t like it because, like Ben, my preferences, I just want to have trust in government at this critical time.

I note that when you get away from media, let’s just look at Wall Street, that you get companies like Goldman Sachs downgrading their forecast for the year economically, obviously the stock market has been up-and-down, the uncertainty, producing a great amount of anxiety and fear there. So that’s away from media. Clearly people who have skin in the game in terms of money are saying, when you look at Italy, when you look at Greece, what happened in China, were disrupting supply chains, were disrupting travel industry, airplanes, cruise ships and the like. So this is not good. And so I — you know, it’s not what I think, and I don’t think it’s like the media hype. We’ve got a stay away from the alarmists. But there’s something going on here that’s quite serious.

WALLACE: Jason, this is not just a medical story, not just an economic story, it’s also very much, as has been suggested by Ben, a political story, because Donald Trump was understandably planning to run on a strong economic record. Record growth, low unemployment, records in the stock market, and now, suddenly, all of that is in jeopardy.

RILEY: Yes.

How serious a threat does this pose, potentially, we don’t know what it’s going to be like in the fall, but how serious a threat does this pose, potentially, to the president’s re-election?

RILEY: I think it’s something that — that he has to be worried about, frankly. We’re in uncharted territory here. This is not just the flu. It’s much more serious than the flu. The mortality rate is higher than the flu. It’s not as bad as the SARS virus so far, but it is worse than the flu. And we need to work our way through it. And he needs to find a way to reassure people, without being overly dismissive of the seriousness of this.

And it is going to affect the economy. It’s going to affect the supply chains. Businesses like certainty. This introduces all kinds of uncertainty. We have spring break travel coming up that’s being canceled. Conferences are being canceled. So he’s going to have to work through this.

What he has going for him, and as we found out with the jobs report on Friday, is that this economy is on pretty good footing right now. If you look at what’s going on in Japan and China, the second and third largest economies in the world after ours, they’re sort of teetering on recession. And this could push them into it.

What we know from our jobs report is that our economy right now is pretty solid, which means we’re in a pretty good position to absorb whatever shock we get from us.

WALLACE: But you do have to wonder, as you talk about all the conferences that are being canceled, and we hear about airlines which are cutting flights by a dramatic amounts, this is going to filter into the — into the economy —

RILEY: Absolutely.

WALLACE: You know, as we head into March and April.

RILEY: Absolutely. And, again, he will have to find a way to reassure people, and not overpromise in terms of how quickly we are going to get past this. I think he needs to let the health professionals do their job and not be out there contradicting them or second-guessing them.

WALLACE: Congresswoman Edwards, obviously we have no idea where this is going to be in the fall. I mean maybe the president’s right, and like the flu, as we get into warmer weather, it will begin to diminish, maybe not.

How legitimate do you think it is for Democrats to go after the president on the administration response to the coronavirus?

EDWARDS: Well, I think it’s legitimate to, you know, to challenge the process and the management of this crisis. And it is a public health crisis. And I think whenever we hear Dr. Fauci and other experts talk about this virus and about what to do and what — what Americans can do, that it actually is somewhat reassuring. But what we don’t get is that kind of reassurance coming directly from the president, because of his contradictions, because, you know, the information that he puts out is just on accurate. I mean he would actually, I think, do better in terms of the public if he just shut up because I don’t think people wouldn’t necessarily blame the president for something that was out of his control, but if he continues and his administration mismanages the crisis, then I think it’s a legitimate point of challenge by anyone who wants to be president saying, I’d manage it better.

I mean we saw the impact, for example, that Hurricane Katrina and the response had with President Bush, and I don’t think this is, you know, different in that respect. But the president doesn’t do himself or the American public any good when he makes assertions that are completely contrary to the scientific evidence.

WALLACE: Ben, the president has literally tweeted this morning, prior to this conversation, that the administration is doing a great job and it’s a fake news media that’s running him down.

DOMENECH: You know, I think we can believe a couple of different things are true here. One is, the panic is overblown. This is not the kind of public health crisis, yet, that people are treating it in the way that they’re approaching it in some sections of the media.

However, it’s very serious. It should result in changes in human behavior for the time being, as we figure out how we have to adjust to live our lives this way.

Just to note — a personal thing here. Bre Paton (ph), who’s a former guest on Fox News quite a lot, passed away a little over a year ago, one of our employees, from the flu. And so the flu is very serious. We have a very high level of flu and America right now. And so people should take this seriously. But don’t freak out. Don’t — don’t panic. Don’t — don’t turn into, you know, a — a, you know, Black Friday mob at the — at the Costco when you’re trying to prepare for this.

WALLACE: And on — quoting the congresswoman, that the president, I’ll be gentler, should be quiet?

DOMENECH: I think that the president should, as I said, stick to the talking points that he’s given. You know, he’s not a medical professional, but he’s surrounded by them now. There are a lot of serious people working on this. I think he should just stick to those points and not go off script the way that he does so often.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I think it hurts them politically. And you can see it, there’s a public opinion — public policy poll out that says 51 percent of Americans at the moment disapprove of the way he’s handling this. But I agree with Congresswoman Edwards that if he said nothing, people wouldn’t blame him. People might be, you know —

RILEY: No, people look to the present for leadership on things like this. He needs to watch what he says, yes, but I don’t think he should stop talking about this. The president —

EDWARDS: Well, the president is incapable of doing that. And so I think he should really, you know, defer to the people in his administration —

RILEY: Fine, but — but — but he should —

EDWARDS: Who really have the capacity to make the American public comfortable in where we need to be.

WALLACE: All right, thank you, panel, see you next Sunday. My guess is, unfortunately, we’ll still be talking about this.

Up next, our “Power Player of the Week,” The Girl Scout who became a rocket scientist and is now leading the organization into the future.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WALLACE: When you think of the Girl Scouts, you may think about buying thin mints or samoa, but our “Power Player of the Week” wants you to know the century old organization offers a lot more.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

SYLVIA ACEVEDO, CEO, GIRL SCOUTS USA: The world is changing very rapidly, and we want to make sure that girls have those skills to not just be users of technology, but the creators, the inventors, and the designers.

WALLACE: Sylvia Acevedo is CEO of Girl Scouts USA, a former rocket scientist and tech executive, her goal is to bring science, technology, engineering, and math skills to the Scouts.

ACEVEDO: We have the scale and the reach to teach girls much-needed tech skills.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We deploy our scissor lift.

ACEVEDO: We’ve had over 1 million STEM badges earned in 2019.

WALLACE (on camera): This is no longer your grandma’s Girl Scouts?

ACEVEDO: We do have our hand firmly rooted in our traditions, but we always have to be looking also with that hand, looking at the future.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You’re doing about 330 knots.

WALLACE (voice over): New programs aimed to make stem accessible for all ages.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Would you like some cookies?

WALLACE: And even those iconic cookies play a part.

WALLACE (on camera): How big is the Girl Scout cookie business?

ACEVEDO: It’s the largest female entrepreneurship program in the world.

WALLACE (voice over): Girl Scouts to sell 200 million boxes each year, bringing in $850 million, that fund local troops, adventures in learning.

When Girl Scouts started, girls and women’s programs got less than 9 percent of any non-profit dollars or philanthropy dollars. It’s the same today. And so the cookie program allows us to continue to provide these cutting-edge programs and amazing experiences for girls.

WALLACE: Juliette Gordon Low formed the Scouts in 1912 to teach girls leadership, self-sufficiency, and outdoor skills.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There you go.

WALLACE: Today, there are 1.6 million girl scouts despite stiff competition.

WALLACE (on camera): What did you think when the Boy Scouts started admitting girls?

ACEVEDO: You know, it provides another competitor in the marketplace. We have many competitors. We are going to continue to stay laser focused on our amazing outcomes and programs.

WALLACE (voice over): Acevedo was seven when she joined the Girl Scouts. On a camping trip, a troop leader noticed her looking up at the stars and encouraged her to earn a badge about space.

ACEVEDO: I got my science badge making an SD’s (ph) rocket. And I tried and failed quite a few times, but I persisted. And when it finally launched, and I saw it go into that beautiful blue New Mexico sky, I thought, I could do this.

WALLACE: She went on to become a NASA rocket scientist, an IBM engineer, and an Apple executive. She says the confidence she gained in Scouts propelled her and others.

ACEVEDO: It wasn’t just me, it was millions of women like me. It’s one of the reasons half of all elected officials in America were Girl Scouts and 60 percent of the women in Congress, Girl Scouts, 75 percent of the women senators, Girl Scouts, and so man business leaders, Girl Scouts.

WALLACE: Her plan now to build that same foundation in a changing world for today’s girls.

ACEVEDO: I wouldn’t have had the opportunities in my life had it not been for the Girl Scouts. That is really our mission, to create girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

WALLACE: And we have our very own Girl Scout on the panel today. Donna Edwards started as a daisy, and when she was in Congress, served as co- chair of the troop Capitol Hill, made up of all the female members of the House and Senate.

Now, this program note.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be back again on Fox tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. Eastern for a town hall live from Detroit.

And that’s it for today. Have a great week, and we’ll see you next “Fox News Sunday.”

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.