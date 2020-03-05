Senator Scott, Ernst Introduces Bill to Protect US Military Bases After Terrorism in Pensacola, USA

Senators Rick Scott, R-Fla. , And Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, building Reduce the risk of training American foreigners on Thursday army Stronghold-Response to Deadly December Terrorist attack At Pensacola Naval Air Station.

The bill, called the “Safe U.S. Bases Act,” strengthens the review of foreign military students, creates more limited visas for such students, and trains foreign military members where possible. Encourage the army to do so.

“The safety and security of uniformed American men and women has always been a priority for me, [a] Scott said in a statement announcing the introduction of the bill. “This terrorist should never have been allowed in our country, let alone a U.S. military base that was easily accessible to U.S. men and women.”

Bar says, NAS PENSACOLA shooting was “terrorism.” US to expel 21 Saudis in training program

The fire at Pensacola Naval Air Station, home to Scott, was carried out by members of the Saudi Arabian Air Force, who had trained with US troops in the United States. He killed three A sailor before he was shot dead.

According to Attorney General Bill Bar, the murderer was “motivated by jihadist ideology,” and he posted “Anti-American, anti-Israel, and jihadist messages on social media, including two hours before the attack.” It became clear later that it did.

The United States expelled 21 Saudis who were involved in the same training program. For weeks, Scott has been calling for a change in its program of training foreigners at US military bases.

“Foreign military programs have valuable advantages. They offer partners around the world the best training and learning opportunities in the United States,” Ernst said. “

On Wednesday Ernst chaired a hearing of the Senate Military Commission’s new Threat Subcommittee on the review procedures used by foreign military students.

“It is important to learn from the attacks, understand the threats, and take the necessary steps to ensure the protection of future military and women,” she said at the hearing.

Fox News’ Travis Fedschun contributed to this report.