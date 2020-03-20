Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold millions of stocks before coronavirus markets were crippled, reports say

Two Republican lawmakers are under close scrutiny as reports show Senators Richard Burr and Kelly Loeffler sold millions of stocks before the coronavirus epidemic brought the markets down.

The two members of the Senate health committee Burr, who is also chair of the Senate intelligence committee, and Loeffler had briefings on the growing coronavirus epidemic for weeks before the national emergency declared by President Trump. a few days ago.

ProPublica alleged that Burr “sold a significant percentage of its inventory, discharging between $ 582,029 and $ 1.56 million of its assets on February 13 in 29 separate transactions“In documents listed on the US Senate website on financial disclosures because he was regularly informed of the growing threat of the virus.

North Carolina lawmaker spokesperson told Fox News: “Senator Burr filed a financial disclosure form for personal transactions made weeks before the US and financial markets showed signs of volatility because of the growing coronavirus epidemic. As the situation continues to change daily, he was deeply concerned about the sudden heavy toll this pandemic is taking on our economy. He supported the immediate efforts of Congress to provide 7, $ 8 billion for response efforts and this week’s bipartisan bill to relieve American businesses and small families. “

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER ACCORDING TO “MILLION DUMPED” IN STOCK BEFORE CORONAVIRUS TANK MARKETS

This followed another report from NPR, who alleged that Burr warned “a small group of well-connected citizens” during a lunch in late February about the potential impact of the virus, according to a secret recording of the conversation obtained.

“There is one thing I can tell you about this: it is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything we have seen in recent history,” said Burr in the recording. “It probably looks more like the pandemic of 1918”.

Burr responded to NPR’s “tabloid-style hit play” in a long Twitter response.

“In a successful tabloid-style play today, NPR knowingly and irresponsibly misrepresented a speech I made last month on the threat of coronaviruses,” said Burr. “This luncheon was hosted on February 27 by the North Carolina State Society. It was publicly announced and widely followed. NPR knew, but did not report, that the participants also included many non-members, staff bipartisan Congress and representatives of the governor. Office. “

Intel’s Senate President rejected the idea that the North Carolina State Society is a “high-income donor group” and refuted the suggestion that he and other Republicans, including President Trump, were not taking not publicly the virus epidemic seriously at the time.

“COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving situation. To know if we have succeeded in halting it, we must take an accurate account of our nation’s response. NPR makes us less secure, “concluded Burr.

Shortly after, The Daily Beast reported that Loeffler sold shares owned by her and her husband and on January 24, the same day that she participated in a closed camera coronavirus briefing as a member of the Senate Health Committee with the Trump administration. . Dr. Anthonly Fauci, a prominent member of the White House coronavirus task force, was among the participants.

SEN. RICHARD BURR SOLD SUBSTANTIALLY 1.6 MILLION DOLLARS IN STOCK BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS CRIPPLED STOCK MARKET, FIND A REPORT

According to The report, it sold shares of Resideo Technologies “worth between $ 50,001 and $ 100,000”, the price of which “has fallen by more than half” since January.

In addition, 27 of the 29 transactions made in February by the senator from Georgia and her husband were sales. A stock purchase was made in a company called Citrix, a telework software company, and was worth between $ 100,000 and $ 250,000. The company’s actions, as The Daily Beast noted, had seen a bump since the virus spread.

The report also claims that Loeffler and her husband sold co-ownership shares valued between $ 1,275,000 and $ 3,100,000 during the period from January 24 to February 14, depending on the transactions recorded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her husband, Jeffrey Sprecher, is president of the New York Stock Exchange.

Loeffler criticized “the ridiculous and baseless attack” in a pair of late night tweets.

“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I don’t make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by several third-party advisers without my or my husband’s knowledge,” said Loeffler. “As confirmed in the periodic transaction report to the Ethical Senate, I was informed of these purchases and sales on February 16, 2020 – three weeks after they were made.”