Senators urge UN to suspend appointment of China to key human rights panel

A group of Republican senators has written to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres urging him to suspend the appointment of a Chinese official to key panel on Human Rights Council and condemn the appointment of a regime official accused of human rights violations.

“China should not occupy a position of prestige or influence on the United Nations Human Rights Council when it engages in the worst kind of human rights violations, both at home and abroad, “said Senators’ letter John Cornyn from Texas, Marco Rubio from Florida, James Inhofe from Oklahoma, Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee, Martha McSally from Arizona, Ted Cruz from Texas and Kevin Cramer from North Dakota.

Jiang Duan, Minister of the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was appointed to the Consultative Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council, where he will be the representative of the Asia-Pacific States. He will be one of the five representatives of the country blocks and will be joined by delegates from Spain, Slovenia and Chad.

China has been criticized for handling the coronavirus epidemic, the United States and others accusing the communist country of a covert approach that punished doctors, threw journalists, suppressed news, and ultimately downplayed the severity of the virus – leaving the world blind and unable to respond adequately to what later became a global pandemic.

U.N. Watch, a Geneva-based human rights watchdog, first reported the development in Geneva and reacted furiously to the decision, saying it was “absurd and immoral” for the UN to allow the Chinese regime to play a key role in the selection of human rights officials.

Lawmakers told Guterres that Jiang “will offer China the opportunity to play a central role in the selection of at least 17 human rights investigators, including those interested in freedom of expression, enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions, violations of the rights that the Chinese regime regularly commits human rights violations. ” . “

“In addition to its deliberate deception and gross negligence in dealing with the COVID-19 epidemic, China is also responsible for widespread and well-documented cases of human rights violations targeting the Uighur Muslim community in the province Xinjiang, “said the letter.

The letter urges Guterres to intervene and suspend Jiang’s appointment to the advisory group – and to implore member states to condemn Chinese human rights abuses.

The Human Rights Council has been subject to scrutiny for its members. The United States left the board in 2018. Then-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley called him “a protector of human rights abusers and a drain on political prejudice.”

The letter comes as links between China and the United Nations – in particular the World Health Organization (WHO) – are under scrutiny. President Trump and a number of Republican lawmakers have raised the possibility of financing of the organization on his alleged pro-Chinese actions.