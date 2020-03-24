Senior Pentagon officials estimate 3 month coronavirus epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

High Pentagon officials warned Tuesday that the coronavirus the epidemic will last in the United States for at least the next “three months” – a stark contrast to President Trump’s prognosis earlier this week.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper Tuesday of Pentagon estimated that the country could fight the COVID-19 pandemic which shakes the nation for at least 10 weeks.

TRUMP HOPES CORONAVIRUS GUIDELINES WILL NOT LAST “FOR MONTHS”

“It looks like it has an eight to 10 week period,” said Esper. “We have to anticipate that it will last at least a few months, and we are taking all precautionary measures to do this, to participate in it in the long term.”

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, went further.

“You are considering eight to ten, maybe 12 weeks, something like that, call it three months,” said Milley. “Part of that depends on what we do as a nation to mitigate it, to flatten this curve so to speak. But we, the U.S. military, will do it as long as the mission lasts. “

Comments by senior defense officials come after Trump on Monday said he would be ready to open up part of the US economy in the coming days – suggesting that this could happen as soon as his “15 days to slow the spread, “which must expire before April 1.

Trump admitted on Monday that the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the United States would increase, but said he was optimistic that the country could start opening again in weeks, not months.

“I don’t watch the months,” he said. “It will go away. We will win the battle.”

Meanwhile, Esper also said he expected the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort to arrive in New York Harbor from Norfolk, Virginia in “less than 14 days”.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The USNS Comfort has 1,000 beds and is managed by military personnel. Esper cautioned, however, that the ship’s capabilities were “trauma-focused” rather than infectious.

“Whether it’s our field hospitals or our hospital ships, they focus on trauma. They don’t necessarily have the space, the separate space, to deal with infectious diseases,” said Esper told Bret Baier of Fox News last week. “We don’t have 500-bed hospitals designed for infectious diseases … It doesn’t exist in the inventory.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had requested the ship after being warned of pressure on New York State hospitals. The state hospital system has only 53,000 beds. New York has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States, with more than 23,000 positive cases of coronavirus – about half that of New York.

On Monday, Esper announced that in addition to the hospital ships deployed, the U.S. military will set up field hospitals in New York and Seattle to ease the pressure on local hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

“Right now, I’m planning to send a hospital to Seattle and a hospital to New York,” he said on Monday. “And beyond that, once that is confirmed, we will consider sending to other locations.”

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic earlier this month.

As of Tuesday morning, the United States had more than 46,000 positive cases across the country. Nearly 600 people died.