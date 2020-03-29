Senior public health official says next week will be crucial in the fight against COVID-19

Canada’s top doctor says next week will be a critical time for public health officials to begin to see whether the aggressive physical distance measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are working.

Dr. Theresa Tam said she is closely monitoring Ontario, Quebec and Alberta – the provinces where coronavirus is spread in the community – to see if there will be a decrease in the rate of new confirmed cases, as found in British Columbia.

“I still think it is a little too early to tell, as we are only at the end of March, but next week will be very important to examine these trends,” said Tam during his update. daily Sunday.

Canada currently has over 6,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and just over 60 Canadians have died. Thousands more are waiting for the test results.

The number of confirmed cases has increased rapidly since the beginning of the month, as testing has intensified and travelers have been called home from abroad.

Provincial and municipal governments started taking serious steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 about two weeks ago – shutting down schools and businesses, restricting mass gatherings and encouraging people to work from home.

But due to the incubation period of the virus, which can survive in the human body for up to 14 days, the measures taken in the past two weeks will not start to show up in the data to track the rate of spread until to this week. , Says Tam.

Cautious optimism in British Columbia

On Friday, the B.C. government released a report showing that physical distancing measures had helped reduce the province’s growth rate in new cases to 12 percent per day. Without physical measures of distancing, the report indicates that this figure would be closer to 24%.

British Columbia’s chief public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said the data offered a “ray of hope”, but that the province should stay the course.

“I try not to call it too much, but I think we have seen a flattening, a drop in this curve,” said Henry on Friday.

Watch: Dr. Bonnie Henry says B.C. is starting to see “glimmers of hope”

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health worker, says in British Columbia. modeling shows that, although the spread of COVID-19 appears to be slowing, the next two weeks are critical. 1:20

More than one million Canadian citizens and permanent residents returned from other countries between March 14 and March 20, the Canada Border Services Agency announced last week.

Tam said she would be very careful if the returning travelers brought the virus with them.

“With the influx of groups of people, whether it’s a cruise ship or returning travelers like the snowbirds, we have to be really, really vigilant and do the kind of rapid case identification, contact tracing, “said Tam.

“If someone is actually staying at home for the 14 days the incubation period takes place, this is the basic measure of public health.”

Hospitals prepare for wave of sick patients

At the same time as they try to reduce the rate of spread, governments and health care providers are preparing for an outbreak of hospitalizations. They are also taking steps to ensure that hospitals have enough personal protective equipment to protect health care workers, if necessary.

Tam said hospitals are looking to empty hospital beds and reduce occupancy rates in intensive care units to make room for COVID-19 patients.

It has been reported that some doctors and nurses re-use their masks due to a lack of protective equipment, some hospitals are rationing equipment.

Tam said some hospitals are trying to reduce what she calls the “burn rate” of protective masks and other equipment as the federal government seeks more.

She says these measures make sense to ensure that masks and other necessary resources are not wasted until more are obtained.

“Responding to a pandemic is also about managing and prioritizing your most critical and scarce resources,” said Tam. “The same goes for efforts to preserve them as much as possible while we are getting more.”

The Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Howard Njoo, says that the federal government is purchasing more ventilators for patients with COVID-19, but it is too early to say how many will be needed.