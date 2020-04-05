Seniors’ facility fears Alberta will bring older mother home

Karen Patching said it had been an adjustment bringing her 93-year-old mother to her home, but she thought it was a necessity – worried about leaving her mother in the care of a retirement home, based on her mother’s experience in this house while she was sick with the flu last year.

“If she fell ill, she would die alone, she would not receive the care and treatment she deserves and I would not be able to help her, I could not live with that,” said Patching, 68 .

Patching moved his mother from AgeCare Columbia, a retirement and support center in Lethbridge, Alberta on March 17.

AgeCare Columbia has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 and, at the time of publication, there were six reported cases COVID-19 in Lethbridge, and no deaths.

But Patching said she was confident she made the right decision after seeing staff and residents at the McKenzie Towne Continuing Care Center in Calgary fighting a COVID-19 outbreak.

Some of the residents’ family members there said they did not think the facility was taking the necessary precautions.

“I thought, ‘oh my God’, that’s exactly, this is exactly our script, this is exactly what happened here, ill-prepared, ignoring the instructions that the rest of us were all given in a timely manner, “said Patching.

In a statement, a spokesperson for AgeCare Columbia said the company was following guidelines established by Alberta Health Services and said it could not comment on the specific situation of Patching’s mother.

The home also sent a copy of an inspection report by Alberta health services on Thursday, which indicated that it had no concerns regarding the preparation of COVID-19 from AgeCare.

Patching said he moved his mother, Isabella, to AgeCare Columbia almost five years ago after interviewing several locations. At the time, in July 2015, the establishment was called Columbia Assisted Living.

Patching said that when his mother had moved in, they were told that internal staff regularly checked residents and provided assistance when needed. Patching said that for the first two years the care was excellent – she said her mother had occasional hugs, afternoon knocks with juice and cookies, and staff informed Patching if her mother felt alone.

But a few years ago, the management changed and the residents were divided – those who were more independent were transferred to one part of the building and those who needed more care to another.

Patching said his mother stayed where she was, which was the redesigned independent side.

“She’s absolutely amazing, she’s bright and positive, she has mobility issues and a few minor cognitive issues,” said Patching.

Staff stop doing checkups, daughter says

Patching said she didn’t realize that, as these changes were happening, staff stopped doing checkups until her mother died of a severe case of influenza A in December last while Patching was out of town.

When Patching returned home, she said she discovered that her mother had been in her bedroom for three days, dehydrated and hungry, too sick to come down for meals.

She said that when she complained, she was told that management and the chief of staff were not aware of her mother’s situation.

But Patching said the staff came to give her mother high blood pressure medication twice a day, a service she paid for, so she said she knew the staff knew, but she says no one cared about bringing their mom’s meals or notifying Patching.

“When I raised it with the management there, they said,” Well, it’s no longer our responsibility, “said Patching.

“It was an absolute shock to me.”

After Patching’s mother got the flu, she said she started calling home care to check on her mother when she was out of town.

The company said it could not comment on this specific situation, but told CBC News that if a resident did not inform staff that he was not coming to the meal, a member of the team would go to square.

AgeCare noted that in the past there was confusion about the level of care provided on the independent side because some of the residents living on support were mixed. But the company said the confusion had been rectified and now only those on the supportive side are receiving care from AgeCare Staff.

The company also said staff were never asked to check on Patching’s mother and other independent residents. He stated that it was not marketed in its materials or in its residential agreements.

A resident requests the resumption of checks

CBC News also spoke to current Lethbridge care center resident Ruth Richardson, a former neighbor of Isabella’s.

The 84-year-old said she believed the facility had made changes in thinking about safety, moving aside the dining tables and instituting new routines for residents.

She said that only two people are seated at a table at dinner, and if not she stays at home, except when she goes for her dialysis treatments.

“They are doing their best,” she said.

Richardson said the facility has a staff reception from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., has a visitor ban policy, and checks everyone who comes and goes.

“We can’t have visitors and when we enter you have to disinfect your hands. They don’t take our temperature or anything,” she said, “They just tell us to disinfect, to disinfect . “

“It’s hard, really hard”

Richardson added that she had not received wipes or disinfectant for her room, but that it was available in the common areas of the building.

“I mean they are trying,” she said. “It’s hard, really hard.”

Richardson said no one checks if she misses a meal – as AgeCare suggested.

And so did she, when she first moved in about three and a half years ago, the staff used to come by and ask her if she was coming to lunch or just to see how she was doing.

“And it was suddenly stopped and we were never told,” said Richardson.

Since then, she said she was asking if staff could resume recording independent residents. She said she was afraid of falling and not receiving help in a timely manner.

“They said,” Oh, well, you could have the phone, “but I couldn’t reach him because I had knee surgery and I couldn’t even crawl on my knees,” said Richardson .

In a statement, a company spokesperson said that all on-site caregivers are designated for residents living with support funded by the province, not residents living in retirement, as they are for people independent elderly.

He said that retirement life includes meals, activities and housework. And that retired residents can receive home care through AHS but they are not provided by AgeCare.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit Calgary, Patching said she was worried about what would happen to her mother if she contracted the virus.

Patching said he asked at a March 11 residents’ meeting about the level of care her mother would receive if she fell ill.

In response, she said that she had been told that independent people should get the supplies they needed, isolate themselves and call for help, using a call button, if they felt sick and had Need help.

“They were considered to be” sufficiently aware people “to be able to do this on their own,” said Patching.

AgeCare said it could not confirm what was said to Patching at this meeting.

Elder Advocate Ruth Adria Adria says there is a reason why people leave their homes and everything they know to move to a facility – they need care. (CBC)

Ruth Adria, co-founder of the Elder Advocates of Alberta Society, said that if people are sick, they may not be able to ask for help.

“This tells you of the contempt that is shown to these people, it is not reasonable,” said Adria.

“They need care and that is why they are there and the reality is that at all levels of care it does not happen.”

You are concerned about the lack of preparation for COVID-19

Patching said she was also concerned about what she believed was a lack of preparation that she had observed before her mother left on March 17.

Patching stated sometime after a meeting of all residents on March 11 that she called the head office and was told that the staff at Lethbridge Institution did not have essential supplies such as a hand sanitizer or digital thermometer.

In response to CBC News inquiries, AgeCare stated that it had sufficient supplies and distributed them in accordance with AHS protocols.

AgeCare has also declared sufficient personal protective equipment for staff and residents – and it follows AHS instructions on proper use. He said if residents get the virus, staff will deliver meals to their door.

The patches were also concerned about the number of external home care workers coming and going due to the risk they pose to residents and staff.

She also said that residents were still eating together in the dining room despite concerns already raised about the potential risk of spreading the coronavirus in large gatherings.

According to AgeCare, as of March 26, or a few days earlier, residents sit in pairs at a table and there are two hours of rest per meal.

Patching said that she did not think the staff were doing enough to monitor visitors, and that no one asked her directly if she was experiencing symptoms, took her temperature, or asked about travel. But she had to fill out a questionnaire.

AgeCare stated that it followed AHS visitor screening protocols when received. He said initial visitor filtering was added to his visitor login logs on March 11. Restrictions and additional measures were put in place two days later, prohibiting anyone from visiting if he had traveled outside the country or had flu-like symptoms. .

The company said on its website that new restrictions were adopted on March 20. She stated that only one visitor, who cares for a dying resident, is allowed to enter her AgeCare communities.

Patching believes that these more stringent steps should have been implemented earlier.

“They’re trying to get it right now, but they’re getting late … it’s blown up in retirement homes across Canada – doing it late – and it shouldn’t happen,” said Patching.

Home is better, says daughter

Patching said it took two weeks for her mother to settle in, but said she seemed in a good mood.

It really is not an ideal situation. Patching intended to travel and his mother wanted to live independently.

But Patching said her mother would stay at home for the time being.

“I don’t see putting my mother back in a situation that currently exists,” said Patching. “My mother deserves dignity and respect and a safe place to live.”

Patching hopes that nursing homes will make changes to improve safety in future epidemics.

And with specific regard to AgeCare Columbia, Patching would like better communication between the staff and the families of the residents.

She said that she had sent a letter to the Alberta Health Services and the Minister of Health regarding her concerns about her mother’s former nursing home.