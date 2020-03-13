Seniors More Provocative Despite Coronavirus Vulnerability, Survey Finds

Seniors seem to be the least concerned about coronavirus pandemic despite being the most vulnerable to contract serious complications from the disease, a new survey found.

A Harris poll from March 5 to 9 found that older adults are more likely to be more provocative than millennials as the disease continues to spread. The survey found that 81% of respondents aged 65 and over are still willing to attend family or social gatherings compared to 71% of millennials.

Overall, eight out of 10 Americans are ready to participate in social gatherings, according to the survey.

Many governments discourage large rallies to prevent new infections, and a number of high-profile events have been canceled or postponed.

According to the survey, 77 percent of seniors said they thought they were unlikely to get the virus from their daily habits. About 67% of millennials agreed.

The survey also found that millennials are more fearful of dying from the disease than their senior counterparts, despite warnings from health professionals that older adults and those with underlying health conditions may have an acute reaction if they were exposed to the virus.

“If you look at people who end up having serious difficulties and even dying, it weighs very heavily on people with underlying diseases, especially the elderly”, Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Almost six in 10 millennials fear dying from the virus, also known as COVID-19, against five in 10 seniors.

Worldwide, the pandemic has sickened more than 128,000 people and left 4,700 dead. Most cases are in mainland China, but Italy and Iran have seen an increase in cases.

Many respondents change their behavior in response to the virus, according to the survey. Less than 50 percent said they were ready to attend sporting events and go to bars and gyms.

Several sports leagues, including the NBA and NHL, have suspended their 2019-2020 seasons in order to prevent possible exposure during the matches. The NBA did so after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.

While 71% of survey respondents were concerned about how the federal government is responding to the pandemic, 61% feel that the media is doing too much.