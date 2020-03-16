Several B.C. First Nations establish “community self-isolation” to avoid COVID infections

Several First Nations in British Columbia are taking the public health measures of COVID-19 in hand by isolating their communities.

While the federal government has announced that it will use isolation tents and temporary shelters in the event of an outbreak in remote reserves, community nurses also prepare their responses.

But some indigenous leaders hope that taking preventive measures now will keep the virus at bay.

In Haida Gwaii, nearly 2,000 kilometers north of Vancouver and approximately 50 kilometers off the north coast of British Columbia, the Council of the Haida Nation and two local band councils issued their own travel advisories.

Haida leaders are asking all residents of Haida Gwaii, both indigenous and non-indigenous, to avoid traveling off the island and then return.

“With limited emergency resources available, any exposure could have a significant impact on Haida Gwaii,” said the board.

Haida leaders say the decision was made with input from the First Nations Health Authority.

All residents of Haida Gwaii are asked to avoid unnecessary travel outside the island archipelago off the north coast of British Columbia. (Christian Amundson / CBC)

“Social distancing by geography”

“They have the advantage of social distance by geography,” said Shannon McDonald, associate chief medical officer of health at the First Nations Health Authority. “They can say,” We don’t want anyone who comes here to be a carrier or … a risk of spreading the virus within our community. “

Meanwhile, the Takla Nation, about 400 km northwest of Prince George in northern British Columbia, wants to keep foreigners away from their remote communities.

“With all due respect, we do not encourage any visit from outside of Takla, for the safety of our seniors and those with compromised immune systems,” said Chief John Allen in a written statement. .

Chronic diseases put some residents at higher risk

Terry Teegee, British Columbia Regional Chief Assembly of First Nations, is a member of the Takla Lake First Nation.

He said he praised the community’s self-isolation.

Teegee says it is vital to protect seniors, who are both family members and custodians of the Aboriginal language and culture.

BEFORE CHRIST. Assembly of First Nations regional chief Terry Teegee is optimistic about working with a minority government to uphold the rights of First Nations. (Rafferty Baker / CBC)

“The spread of the virus in our communities would, frankly, be devastating,” Teegee told CBC News.

Teegee said diseases like diabetes are also prevalent in Indigenous communities, making people more vulnerable to complications from COVID-19.

Smallpox “fresh in our minds”

Teegee says the current epidemic must be seen in the context of historic pandemics, including smallpox, measles and Spanish flu.

“It’s still fresh in our minds,” said Teegee. “It was not so long ago that pandemics devastated Aboriginal communities. You know, we had communities of hundreds, if not thousands, of people, and they just disappeared. It’s devastation. ”

