She was excited about the transplant but was “absolutely fearful” for the donor sister

When Lexie Libby approached her sister’s room, she saw how Emma was so weak that she could not hold her tears down.

A few days ago, Emma Libby donated her left kidney to Lexi. This is a gift that saved her life.

“It was hard to look down on her so much after she did that amazing thing,” Lexi said.

Sisters at Lake Sylvan in Alta have been waiting for transplant surgery for almost two years. And after all the obstacles they had overcome together, it was incredible that it ultimately happened.

Lexie, 30, is sick of much of her life with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), an autoimmune disease that attacks the body’s kidneys.

She spent about nine years on dialysis and faced many challenges before transplantation, including multiple infections and heart clots.

Finding a donor was very difficult.

Many of her friends and family were tested, but no one matched.

Emma, ​​22, now has a failed blood pressure component. At that time, she secretly quit smoking and decided to improve her health and save her sister’s life.

“If I couldn’t, I wanted someone else to be able to do it, but it didn’t work,” Emma said. “So I thought it would be better to put it all together and try again.”

When she was retested, she knew she was a match.

Hopeless

CBC News said last year when the sisters were weeks away from the date of January for their transplant surgery.

After that, the surgery was canceled-twice.

“I was just sad and very sad,” Emma said. “We were waiting so long to get that date, so we were hopeless at that point.”

Rexie is still not healthy enough for the transplant and still remembers receiving a call from her sister who gave her bad news.

“I was disappointed to the toes,” Lexi said. “I probably remember crying for the rest of the drive.”

A few days after surgery at the University of Alberta Hospital, Lexi on the left and Emma on the right. (Tina Libby)

Her immune system was unable to fight anything, so her health had deteriorated to the point that it was even difficult to get out.

“In addition to all the medical struggles and despair, [I was worried] I couldn’t work because I couldn’t organize my life, “Lexi said.

Fortunately, she managed to stay relatively healthy in the spring of 2019, and her sister underwent surgery on July 10 at the University of Alberta Hospital.

Rexie is excited about her surgery, but remembers her sister feeling “absolutely fearful.”

“I knew she was doing this completely voluntarily, so I was convinced that things would work, but at the same time it was my sister and she was doing this for me “Lexy said.

Emma was on the operating table for less than four hours and Lexie was close to six hours. When Lexie began waking from anesthesia, she immediately felt different.

“It was painful, but also thrilling,” she said. “Because the kidney was still working during the surgery, I was already feeling well … the next morning, probably better than my whole life.”

In 1997, Lexi Libby held her baby sister Emma. (Alger Libby)

The first recovery was more difficult for Emma. Emma has taken a piece of one bone to reach the kidney. She was unable to move around for the first few days because she received epidural medication to reduce pain.

Lexi was accustomed to being at the hospital, but said that it was difficult to see his sister experiencing.

“It was the opposite for us,” she said. “I was very sick and the surgery for me was starting to make me healthier, so for her she was already healthy, so the surgery had beat her for a while.”

Emma will start over again, regardless of the task.

“It was worth it and it didn’t take long before I was completely normal again,” she said.

Advance

After recovering at the hospital for about a week, Emma returned to Sylvan Lake and her sister moved to the hospital residence.

Lexie has been holding her new kidney for eight months and has no signs of rejection so far.

There is still a chance to return because the underlying state, FSGS, is “very aggressive”.

She is surprised at the time she has earned for her new kidney.

“I used to spend half a day on dialysis. Keeping myself healthy and trying to erase it all is really wild for me. It has made a huge difference in my life. I will get a job. “

She aims to get a job in the office, and she said she would provide her with the stability she longed for.

“[I have] With more energy and concentration, the world seems to be open to me now, “she said.

Sisters Emma (left) and Lexi Libby are looking to the future and hope for what they can get. (Emily Rendell Watson / CBC)

Since surgery, Emma has maintained a healthy habit and is now focusing on her nursing career.

“Being around the hospital like a child always thought the nurses were pretty cool, so that probably has a lot to do with why I want to do it,” she said. “They were always caring people [Lexie] They showed me what they were doing and let me be part of it. ”

Lexi believes that it would be a perfect job for her sister, because “she was just a little, she was always trying to take care of me.”

“Some of her”

The sisters hope that their story will continue to raise awareness about organ donation.

For donor Emma, ​​”What I can do [give her] She helped her life a lot. And not too difficult, you just have to show up and the doctor will do everything from there. “

Her sister wants others to receive the same gift.

“My life before the transplant was miserable in many ways,” she said. “Now I have so many hopes and know that there are so many people that can have it.

One of the things they agree on is the bonds they share as Emma and Lexie move on to the next chapter of life and take on new jobs, challenges, and relationships.

“Having her part … it’s crazy for me to make my life millions times better,” Lexi said. “We always have incredible love for each other, but that will obviously not change.”