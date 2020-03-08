“Shocked and disappointed”: Arctic Winter Games canceled due to coronavirus problems

The Whitehorse 2020 Arctic Winter Games have been canceled due to concerns about the new coronavirus.

“The cancellation of the 2020 Arctic Winter Games has been determined to be the most responsible precautionary measure,” said a statement from the City of Whitehorse, the Government of Yukon and the host society. competition.

“This decision is a direct result of concerns over the spread of COVID-19 and is supported by the International Committee for the Arctic Winter Games.”

The recommendation came from the Acting Chief Medical Officer of Health for the Yukon.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in the territory at the moment, according to the press release.

“Shocked and disappointed”

Doug Rentmeister, the NT team’s chef de mission, said he received a call from the international Arctic Winter Games committee on Saturday morning before the news release was released.

He said the reaction of coaches, officials and administrators was “shocked and disappointed”.

However, Rentmeister said he was not completely surprised by the news, given that many athletes are coming to the Games. Nearly 2,000 athletes, as well as coaches, organizers and spectators were expected.

“We have a lot of children and athletes from international destinations passing through many airports to get here. So I could see it happening, but extremely disappointed that it did happen,” said Rentmeister.

Officials at the Arctic Winter Games last week said the risk was low and that they were taking all necessary precautions to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak at this year’s event in Whitehorse.