Shortage of seafarers opens door to new recruits

The maritime industry needs hundreds of new seafarers to cope with a growing shortage of skilled labor, which will worsen over time and could delay shipments of dozens of consumer goods, according to shipping experts.

“There is now a huge gap in people who decide to retire and we just can’t close that gap as quickly as we would like,” said Gary O’Donnell, captain of Atlantic Pilotage. Authority.

Over the next five years, 20% of seafarers are expected to retire, according to the International Seafarers Union of Canada.

To fill this gap, training schools are working with industry officials to attract new students.

The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) strait area campus is home to the Nautical Institute, one of the few schools in the country certified by Transport Canada to train seafarers.

Students train in the NSCC navigation simulator, which mimics the deck of a ship. (Brett Ruskin / CBC)

“He has everything here so we can practice without breaking anything, so we know what we do when we get on the boat,” said school student Shawn Murley.

Murley has already been offered a lucrative job with a shipping company, including money to cover the rest of his studies.

The federal government has also offered incentives to students. Aboriginal students can apply for a Transport Canada scholarship worth $ 5,000.

“This is a huge help,” said Tiffany O’Donnell, a student of marine engineering.

“This has certainly been demonstrated in our numbers this year. We have had 10 girls … who start in class and they have never had one before for marine engineering. Usually it’s like one or two, maybe three . “

Boating is essential to the economy

It is estimated that up to 90% of world trade is based on shipping to transport goods, said Jack Gallagher, national treasurer of the Masters of Canada.

“Worldwide there is a shortage of seafarers and the situation will worsen over time,” said Gallagher. “And in Canada we have heard that some ships have reserved cargoes ready for transport, but the ships have been detained because they do not have the right people certified to move ships from point a to point b . “

The Canadian fleet is growing, says Gallagher, but there are fewer people interested in joining the industry, “often because they don’t know it.”

Getting the word out to recent high school graduates or those looking to change careers is part of Vivek Saxena’s job. He is the academic president of the Nautical Institute of the NSCC.

“Most of our students are chosen after their first year,” he said. “And industry, they want these students to work with them for the rest of their lives.”

