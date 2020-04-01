Should you wear a homemade facial mask?

While medical masks should be reserved for healthcare professionals coronavirus in the middle of a lack of protective equipment, some experts say others should consider improvising their own mask.

“Cover your face with fabric – but you want to do it,” said Shan The Soe-Lin, professor at the Yale Jackson Institute for Global Affairs, The New York Times. “Cover your face well from your mouth to your nose to prevent large aerosol droplets from coming out or coming in.”

New data showing that up to 25 percent of those infected are asymptomatic have led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reconsider advising the public not to wear masks, the Times reported.

“I think there is growing evidence to suggest that the virus is spread not only by droplets, but also by aerosols,” said Dr. Gerardo Chowell, epidemiologist at Georgia State University. “It would be very logical to at least encourage the use of masks in confined spaces, including supermarkets.”

Studies have shown that wearing a mask can reduce the risk of respiratory infections, including SARS, the Times reported.

Shan wrote in an editorial for The Boston Globe that scarves and bandanas can be used if inexpensive fabric masks are not available.

Scientists studying airborne disease advise that a thicker fabric will provide more protection, and Linsey Marr, an expert in airborne disease at Virginia Tech, told The Times that thick cotton or felt is ideal.

She said if you’re using a bandana, triple it because the fabric is so thin it probably won’t give much protection.

Cloth masks should be washed every day you wear them.

Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration for the Trump administration, said The Washington Post that homemade masks like bandanas do not protect the carrier from the virus, but could prevent them from spreading infected droplets.

“A cotton mask – we should publish guidelines from the CDC on how to develop a mask on your own,” he said.

Gottlieb wrote a pandemic response plan released by the American Enterprise Institute over the weekend calling on “everyone, including the symptomless … to wear non-medical tissue face masks in public” .

Dr. Adit Ginde, professor of emergency medicine at the University of Colorado medical school, told the Time“I still believe the masks are primarily intended for healthcare workers and those who are sick to help prevent the spread of droplets to others. However, I believe that in limited circumstances where individuals need to be in close contact with others, a properly positioned mask or other face covering for a short time might be useful. “