Sick during a coronavirus epidemic? When to go to the doctor

Symptoms of new coronavirus have been described as similar to the flu or a mild cold, leaving millions of people wondering if their cough or sore throat is a symptom of COVID-19, or sufficient to warrant a visit to the doctor’s office.

But there are steps you can take to protect yourself and others before you go to the doctor or the emergency room that will also help protect the country’s health systems, says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“In parts of the country, the healthcare system is already stressed to the breaking point,” said CDC deputy director for infectious diseases Dr. Jay Butler on Wednesday.

Butler urged people to avoid running to their local emergency room for a runny nose and to call the doctor in advance to describe the symptoms and get further instructions on what to do if necessary.

“With regard to people who fall ill from respiratory disease, there are two thoughts,” he said. “We are still in the flu season, so it will likely be something other than COVID-19, and if it is COVID-19, it will be a mild illness.”

Butler said he was aware of symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, and feeling of tightness or fullness in the chest, but that when they develop to call instead of rushing to the nearest medical facility.

“If these develop, pick up the phone and call the provider or emergency room in advance so you can get instructions on how to get into health systems without exposing others” , did he declare.

Butler added that many hospitals have conducted exercises to prepare for an influenza pandemic and that most of these tools will be useful in managing an influx of COVID-19 patients.

It is also important to remember, said Butler, that despite the number of hospital and health care beds that will be required for COVID-19 disease, other emergencies such as car accidents, broken bones and cardiac events will always happen.

“For elective procedures or office functions that can be postponed – now is the right time,” he said. “For the general public, understand that this is how we keep the health system strong and able to take care of people who fall ill with COVID-19.”