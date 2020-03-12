Six Utah state senators leave prosecution to protest abortion ultrasound bill

The six women legislators on both sides of the aisle left the floor of the Utah State Senate and refused to vote on a bill that was passed later Tuesday that requires women to be given an ultrasound before receiving a Abortion.

Currently, women receive an ultrasound before performing an abortion, but health care providers are not required to show the results to the patient.

PRO-LIFE PRAYERS IN A PLANNED PARENTALITY MEET WITH LIPS, AS LONG AS A WOMAN IS REGISTERED BY SAYING ‘HAIL SATAN’

Under the new bill, however, doctors could be fined $ 100,000 or more if they perform the procedure without showing an pregnant woman an image of an ultrasound and making the fetal heart rate audible, if possible.

Republican Senator Deidre Henderson said the walkout protested the “invasive nature” of the bill. Before the vote, Henderson was able to pass an amendment to the bill that would prohibit transvaginal ultrasound.

“I am very pro-life and I always vote for pro-life bills. But I fear that we are going beyond government mandates with medically unnecessary procedures, ”said Henderson. The Salt Lake Tribune.

Senator Luz Escamilla, D-Utah, called the unified decision to leave the Senate before the vote “a spontaneous decision.”

Even with the negative vote of the six women legislators – two Republicans and four Democrats – the bill would still have been passed. Five Republican men also voted against it, but the bill was passed 16-7.

Despite the decline of female state senators, many of whom shared personal stories in an effort to appeal to their anti-abortion colleagues, the sponsor of the bill, Republican Senator Curtis Bramble insisted that a woman could look away when she was shown the images of an ultrasound.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“If you are going to take the life of a child, if you are ready to end this life with an abortion, it seems appropriate that you get the best information on development, stage of development, heart rate – we are talking about a human being, “Bramble told Deseret News.

Three medical organizations have called on Republican Governor Gary Herbert to veto the ultrasound mandate, but so far he has shown no indication that he will.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.