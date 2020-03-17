Small business executive hails tax deferral deal as “huge”

Small businesses are “thrilled” with the Trump administrationTuesday’s announcement that tax payments can be deferred for up to 90 days, said a small business advocate who pushed for the relief.

“People are delighted”, Alfredo Ortiz, president of Job Creators Network, told Fox News. “I am surprised that this is actually not the case everywhere because the impact of this prospect of cash flow is simply enormous.”

Ortiz had been in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to get relief for struggling small businesses. He said the entrepreneurs were cheering Mnuchin’s White House announcement that businesses and individuals will have an additional 90 days to pay the money owed to the federal government.

“Our small business owners are delighted. They just look at 90 really ugly days and that sort of thing helps us make the decisions” if I keep the doors open “or” if I close them now “,” “Said Ortiz.

Coronavirus has dealt a major blow to small businesses, with customers staying at home, interrupted tourism, and bars and restaurants limiting services due to evolving social distancing guidelines.

Mnuchin said businesses and individuals will still need to file their taxes before the April 15 deadline. If they owe money, however, payments can be deferred without penalty.

“If you owe a payment to the IRS, you can defer up to $ 1 million as an individual, and $ 10 million to corporations, interest-free and without penalty for 90 days,” Mnuchin said in a statement. ” an information session on coronaviruses. “File your taxes, you will not automatically receive interest or penalties.”

But Ortiz and other small business advocates say that much more needs to happen in Congress to keep businesses afloat during the global pandemic, and they introduce a law on the resumption of the main street.

A big problem is the lack of cash for businesses, especially if they pay new benefits such as paid sick leave, but have to wait for reimbursement in the form of a tax credit.

“Let’s say you get a tax credit in the coming months, are you even going to be in the working months from now on for this tax credit?” Said Ortiz.

Job Creators Network, a small business advocacy group, advocates tax holiday for employers of fewer than 100 people in calendar year 2020, federally funded unemployment insurance up to 80% of administered salary by the states and accelerated small business loans so that businesses can meet payroll and cover bills.

Trump has already signed an $ 8.3 billion coronavirus law to support the healthcare system to respond to the virus. The House bill is expected to be passed soon in the Senate, which would establish 14 paid sick days, free coronavirus tests and extended emergency leave.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House are currently working on a third massive stimulus bill – which could reach $ 1 trillion – to stimulate the economy and help American workers and businesses. Small business advocates are pushing their wish lists to help weather the storm in this package.

“Everyone’s going to hurt. I mean, there’s no question about it, except probably the toilet paper manufacturers,” joked Ortiz about the bulk of the house that stole shelves from stores.

“Some of these small businesses may close, but perhaps we can give them incentives and opportunities to take advantage of this creativity and innovation and apply it to other potential businesses that may arise as a result of the crisis, “he said.