Smokers at greater risk in the fight against coronaviruses, study finds

A recent study suggests that smoking may contribute to complications caused by COVID19.

“There has never been a better time to stop smoking to protect yourself from COVID-19,” Janice Leung, a pulmonologist who led the research, told Bloomberg.

The study, published Thursday in the European Respiratory Journal, reported that smoking can raise levels of ACE-2, an enzyme that helps the virus get into the cells of the lungs.

The Bloomberg report the researchers found higher levels of ACE-2 in COVID-19 patients and smokers. The report also pointed out that death rates among men in China are much higher than among women. Men smoke much more there than women.

There are, of course, other factors known to increase the death rate in patients with COVID-19, including obesity, cancer, old age and diabetes.

The coronavirus officially infected 1.4 million people worldwide and killed 88,000 people. The virus has proven difficult to contain for countries because infected people can be asymptomatic.

“It is generally believed that vaping and smoking increase the risk of death from COVID-19. Those who stop smoking are also at risk due to previous lung damage, and even second-hand smoke could be a lung irritant that makes you more vulnerable” , Summer McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at New Haven University, said last month. “In general, the healthier you are, the stronger your immune system and the less likely you are to die from COVID-19. Of course, there are many exceptions to this rule when we see younger, healthy people ventilated and dying from COVID for reasons we don’t yet understand. “

