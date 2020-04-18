Snoby Quebec doctor who helped lead the fight against Ebola

Dr. Joanne Liu, former president of Médecins sans frontières who led the organization throughout her response to Ebola and who has 25 years of experience preparing for a pandemic, said that the Quebec government had refused her offer to help him plan.

Liu says that she was part of a team of volunteer doctors advising the federal government in its fight against the spread of COVID-19, but that her proposals to help the provincial government were ignored.

Liu says she has also put her name in the hat of doctors the government has asked to intervene in besieged long-term care homes across the province.

Finally, Friday evening, Minister of Health Danielle McCann tweeted that her department would reach out to Liu so that she could help in the CHSLDs.

But McCann ignored Liu’s offer to help with the planning. The doctor should already be helping the Montreal Geriatric Institute, which was badly affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 that infected at least 132 people and killed 33 between its two wings.

Liu is a pediatric emergency specialist at the Sainte-Justine hospital in Montreal. She has over 25 years of experience responding to a pandemic and has been featured in TIME The magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2015.

Under his leadership, Doctors Without Borders called for global action in response to the spread of Ebola, demanding stronger action.

In an interview on CBC Montreal Dawn Friday morning, Liu shared how she and others had been in contact with Quebec officials, suggesting that she help the province’s COVID-19 response.

Liu says he was told that his services were not necessary.

“It’s like being in a hockey game, being on the penalty bench and waiting to jump into the ice, but your time is not up yet,” said Liu.

“I think I have something to offer and I think I and many others are doing it. But right now we have a government that is really, really overwhelmed and is not not able to accept the offer that everyone is giving. “

Joanne Liu, former international president of Doctors Without Borders, at an Ebola center in Sierra Leone. (Doctors Without Borders)

François Audet, director of the school of international studies at the University of Quebec in Montreal, in another Tweeter, Compared the situation to the sidelining of a world-renowned general in wartime.

“When you have the best general in the world, you don’t send them to the infantry,” said Audet of Liu working in a CHSLD instead of providing expertise.

Québec’s response more “reactive than anticipative”

The Quebec government has been criticized for not having acted quickly enough when the virus began to spread in homes for the elderly and long-term residents of the province.

Liu says she sees a number of missed opportunities in the way the government has tried to prevent the spread of the coronavirus inside institutions, noting that the strategy seemed more “reactive than anticipatory”.

Keeping visitors out was a good first step, said Liu, calling it a “radical shield”, but it should have been accompanied by other measures.

“[They] never asked: were there enough people to care for them? Did they have enough infection control and prevention in place? Did they have the right [personal protection equipment] and did they know how to use them? We just set them apart, “she said.

“You have to make radical armor, but you also have to be able to support the system by making sure there is enough care and protection.”

Not having these things in place allowed the virus to enter the facility at first glance and spread among residents and staff, said Liu.

She added that she had sympathy for policy makers because the pandemic is “unprecedented”.

In their daily media briefings, Legault and McCann repeatedly stated that there was a shortage of thousands of household staff – who had been in short supply before the pandemic and who are now even more in need. people after hundreds had to isolate themselves.

Earlier this week, Legault urged medical specialists to help nurses at home. But the federation representing the specialists declared that it had been offering assistance for weeks but that it had received no response, nor instructions on where they were needed.

The government has also set up a website for people with health care experience to volunteer to help the province fight the pandemic.

Nearly 52,000 people offered their services, said Legault Friday, and the province contacted nearly 30,000. The province hired 6,773 people – 4,676 of whom are already working – and 2,097 other offers turned down, said said Mr. Legault.