Snowboarder paralyzed at Grouse Mountain gains right to sue for negligence

In 2016, snowboarder Jason App attempted an XL jump on Grouse Mountain at the North Vancouver Terrain Park.

The app dropped it, landed upside down in a jump instead of a downslope, and made him quadriplegic.

A 20-year-old Australian at the time filed an allegation of negligence against Grouse Mountain. This was rejected after stating that the resort was covered by the exclusion of liability notice.

But now, if a lawyer expert says it may reveal areas of the law that are also baffling lawyers and adventurers, a.B.C. According to the decision of the Court of Appeal, the app can proceed with the lawsuit against the resort where he was injured.

This appeal raises the question of Justice Christopher Grauer, “has been troubled courts since the Industrial Revolution.” —Whether a waiver to eliminate company negligence will bind consumers?

Liability law experts say that this decision always improves the vague area of ​​law.

“The court has clarified that companies relying on exemptions need to properly advise consumers about risks before paying for tickets,” said Darren Williams, a lawyer who practices personal injury law. States.

First problem

The appeal has been divided into two issues.

First, it was Grouse Mountain’s reasonable notice that the exemption would exclude liability for the company’s own negligence, rather than before Apps purchased the ticket.

Jason Appli’s lawsuit against Grouse Mountain was initially dismissed, but its ruling was overturned in BC. Court of Appeal. (Maggie McPherson / CBC)

When the app purchased a ticket at Grouse Mountain, he did not have to sign a waiver. The company has a waiver on a large sign hanging over the ticket booth with the word “read me” printed in large letters.

While the resort included a section saying it was not responsible for its own fault, both the judge and Grauer emphasized that “there is buried in the unreadable section between the colon and the semicolon. Or emphasize it in some way. “

A similar exemption was found on the back of the ticket.

Grouse Mountain’s Terrain Park also had two major signs warning of risks and responsibilities.

Apps says they have never read these signs and did not sign them because they are unnecessary.

The judge determined that the judge was incorrect by including both the unreadable ticket booth exemption and the easy-to-read terrain park exemption in determining that the Apps were given the appropriate notice.

“In honor, this is wrong with the law,” wrote Justice. “Only the steps taken by Grouse Mountain before and at the time of issuing the ticket can be taken into account.”

Second problem

At the time of the accident, Apps worked as a technician at a rental shop at Whistler Ski Resort.

Grouse Mountain argued, and the judge said, “Considering his experience, Appli said, [Grouse] Mountain fault. “

Lawyers argued that they should have known that Grouse Mountain’s disclaimer contained its own disclaimer because it signed the Whistler Mountain disclaimer waiver when purchasing the Season Pass.

However, the Court of Appeal did not agree.

“The actual knowledge from Whistler has not been proven and is not even badly asserted,” Grauer wrote in his decision. “Assumptions cannot be transferred to meet Grouse Mountain’s obligations.”

This decision does not prove negligence by Grouse Mountain, but does allow Apps to sue.

The Court of Appeals has found that the judge made an error in two specific areas of the case. (Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press)

Waiver and misunderstanding

Lawyer Williams says there are two misconceptions about the waiver.

He says that most people do not know that a waiver is not binding unless properly constructed and presented.

Second, he says that most consumers believe that exemptions simply protect the company from appeals for the general risk of activity, and that if exemptions are properly written and presented, businesses will be liable for negligence. They say they don’t understand that they will be protected.