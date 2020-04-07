“So Beautiful”: 10,000 Easter Flowers Appeared on the Doors of Houses in the Hamilton Area

Laurie Brady returned home after walking her dog on Saturday to find a large pot of magenta flowers at her door – a gesture that put a smile on her face.

“What a beautiful thing for people,” said Brady. “It’s so nice to see the kindness of strangers and the generosity.”

Brady, 47, said she and other residents of the Kirkendall neighborhood came across potted surprises on Saturday afternoon. One of her friends in East Hamilton said that she had also given birth.

The flowers, which included hydrangeas and chrysanthemums, were accompanied by a note from the Ravensbergen family. They operate Ravensbergen greenhouses in Smithville, Ontario.

“We have plants that currently have no homes and we would like to encourage you and your family,” reads part of the note.

“Smiles and warmth”

Many people went to the organization’s Facebook page to express their thanks and share photos of the flowers.

“It’s comforting,” said greenhouse director general William Ravensbergen of the Facebook messages received from residents.

“(We) could not function like a normal store, (there was) more room for our product and we thought that we had to bring these plants into the houses, otherwise they would be thrown in a compost heap” said Ravensbergen.

Half of the donation was sponsored by a Stoney Creek-based company that wanted to remain anonymous, and the rest was donated by the Ravensbergens. Deliveries were delivered in lower Hamilton and Dundas by volunteers from Blessings Christian Church, Grace Valley Church and Mercy Christian Church.

A total of 10,000 plants were distributed in Hamilton, Beamsville and Smithville.

Lia Hess, who was in the greenhouse industry and also received a bouquet of flowers, said she instantly thought how much the greenhouse industry had to fight in these times.

“This coronavirus could not have happened at a worse time for these people because they worked all winter,” said Hess.

Even Brady’s dog enjoyed the flowers. (Provided by Laurie Brady)

“It’s your only time. It’s the only time you have to make money and you’ll never get those sales back. So my heart just comes to them,” she added.

On the positive side, Hess said this type of “goodwill gesture” will certainly attract new businesses in the future.

“For them, making an advertising ploy like this, I think, is creative, innovative, (he) puts their name there and yes, makes people happy too.