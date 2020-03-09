`` So human '': B.C. a health officer praised for his compassion after tearing apart during the COVID-19 briefing

Dr. Bonnie Henry officially has his own fan club.

British Columbia provincial health worker received wave of online support – including a nicknamed Twitter account Dr. Bonnie Henry Fan Club – after fighting her tears at a press conference on Saturday, when she announced six new COVID-19 boxes and an outbreak in a North Vancouver health center.

“It’s a very difficult time,” she admitted to reporters. “I feel for the families and the people who are taking care of this right now.”

The moment was a rare and startling glimpse of humanity in a global health crisis that drummed with sterilized choruses: wash your hands. Don’t touch your face. Stay home if you are sick.

Dr. Henry has stayed true to these messages as the public face of British Columbia’s response to the new coronavirus epidemic, providing daily updates in a calming, measured voice.

But on Saturday morning, this calm wavered. Henry stopped for more than 20 seconds and became visibly emotional after asking the audience to consider hosting virtual gatherings, especially events with seniors.

WATCH: Dr. Bonnie Henry Fighting Tears During COVID-19 Media Update

Dr. Bonnie Henry is concerned about families and health workers affected by the coronavirus. 2:11

When asked about his response shortly after, Henry admitted that the growing epidemic had taken its toll.

“I think this is something that concerns me a lot,” she said, noting that she had already experienced the pandemics of SARS, Ebola and H1N1.

“I know how stressful it is for our health care system, for my colleagues and for the families who struggle with it.”

Many saw Henry’s frankness and empathy as a sign of leadership.

It’s hard for me to imagine the stress, the hard decision making and the endless work days @DrBonnieHenry manage during this crisis, but how lucky are we to have such an empathetic and experienced person in our corner here in British Columbia & mdash;@ Melissa7898 I have never seen such honest emotion from a public servant in crisis! Proud Canadian! & mdash;@barreljockey

“I’m not sure if my mind really turns away from it”

When CBC News repeated these messages of support for Henry on Sunday, she joked that it would make her cry again.

“It really makes me happy,” she said over the phone from her home in Victoria. “It is very encouraging and I am very grateful.”

Henry said she stayed out of Twitter because she’s used to receiving angry letters.

Henry said the epidemic has become a big part of her life, but she tries to maintain a work-life balance by running errands and practicing yoga.

Still, she admitted, “I’m not sure my mind is really going away at this point.”

Henry has been the public face of the province’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, providing daily updates to the media. (Ben Nelms / CBC)

Henry was appointed provincial health worker for British Columbia in February 2018. Prior to that, she served as medical director for British Columbia. Center for Disease Control and as a public health officer of health in Toronto, where she led the operational response to the SARS epidemic.

She has also worked abroad, contributing to efforts to eradicate polio in Pakistan and fight the Ebola epidemic in Uganda.

BEFORE CHRIST. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that Henry was uniquely qualified to manage the epidemic, with the ability to convey complex health information in a clear manner that did not speak to people.

“She feels it. She doesn’t think it,” he said. “I think it just reflects the kind of person she is. I can’t tell you the high regard I have for her.”

“You are put on the spot every minute”

Henry’s response also highlights the physical and emotional consequences of public health work in times of crisis, said Joshua Greenberg, communication professor at Carleton University who studies public health responses in the media.

“His composure and display of empathy were remarkable,” he wrote in an email.

“What we have seen here is someone who truly feels for the patients and the public it serves. It was a master class on how to communicate compassion because it seemed so natural and so human. “

John Blatherwick, who has served as chief medical officer of health for Vancouver Coastal Health for 23 years, said he has seen the demands of the job change over time since he managed Vancouver’s response to SARS in 2003.

“It’s a 24/7 thing for someone like Bonnie and the rest of her team,” said Blatherwick, who retired in 2007.

“You are under pressure to give answers immediately. You are put on the spot every minute of every day.”

How do public health officials maintain their own lives during outbreaks? “You have no personal life,” said Blatherwick.

But in the midst of the uncertainty of a growing epidemic, Henry said that she was trying to appreciate the fleeting moments of calm.

“I’m looking out my window right now and I have beautiful pink cherry blossoms on the tree,” she said.

“So I’m trying to make sure I take this time to breathe.”