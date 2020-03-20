Canada

Sobeys installs plexiglass cashier shields while grocers strengthen COVID-19 measures

Two large grocery chains are taking steps to protect their employees from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, Sobeys announced that it has begun installing Plexiglas shields to protect cashiers at its stores.

“We have reviewed best practices around the world and these shields stand out as a strong measure of security,” the statement said.

Loblaw has announced plans to reduce the opening hours of its Shoppers Drug Mart stores and stores to allow staff to spend more time cleaning and resting.

The opening hours of Sobeys stores will now be reduced from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow more time to clean and restock the shelves.

Sobeys also said that its employees now wash their hands every 15 minutes and that more resources have been added to the front of the stores, allowing cashiers to wipe down common areas more often.

Loblaw also released a declaration from Executive Chairman Galen Weston, saying that Loblaws grocery stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the first hour dedicated to seniors and people with health conditions.

The opening hours of Shoppers Drug Mart will be reduced “to meet the needs of our community,” the statement said. The reduced hours should allow for additional cleaning “and some rest”.

To encourage social distancing, Loblaws grocery stores will also begin to limit the number of customers allowed in stores at the same time.

The statement also said stores will temporarily waive the five-cent charge for plastic bags to discourage people from using reusable bags. Those who bring reusable bags are invited to pack their items themselves.

These changes are effective immediately, the release said.

