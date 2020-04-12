Social Democrats of America will not approve Biden’s candidacy for the White House

The Social Democrats of America made clear on Sunday what they thought Joe Biden being the presumed candidate of the democrat.

“We don’t approve [Joe Biden], “the organization tweeted Sunday.

DSA, an ultra-progressive group of around 56,000, previously approved Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ presidential candidacy, but the group is now without a candidate after the senator suspended his candidacy for the White House last week after having faced an almost impossible path to getting more delegates than Biden.

The organization’s statement on Twitter quickly drew social media criticism from Biden’s main supporters and the establishment’s Democrats.

“Your approval would have hurt Biden,” Jon Cooper, the former leader of the Democratic Coalition, tweeted. “Now that you’ve shown your true colors by effectively equating Biden with Trump (a REAL fascist), you can become totally irrelevant again.”

The progressive policy of the DSA has remained far to the left; even approval by Sanders’s group last year has been the subject of intense internal debate.

“Sanders 2016 revived the progressive left and made DSA the largest socialist organization in America in seventy years,” wrote former Sanders campaign worker Dan La Botz on the DSA website in. opposition to Sanders’ approval. “Flooded with young people angry with the Democratic Party, the DSA has become a radical militant organization that projects the need for a total socialist transformation of America.”

“Sanders 2020 will not have the same effect,” continued La Botz. “Bernie will not seem to be very different from other progressive Democrats and his campaign threatens to drag the DSA deep into the Democratic Party.”

The DSA estimated the number of its members at over 56,000 in March. Officials said the group’s long-term mission was to run candidates as socialists, not under the banner of the Democratic Party.

Ella Mahony of the DSA national political committee said the group had a unique spotlight to advance its anti-capitalist agenda and convert more Americans to socialism.

Elizabeth Llorente of Fox News contributed to this report.